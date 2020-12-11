Donald Trump Tacitly Concedes Election, Says ‘Biden Administration Will Be A Scandal Plagued Mess’

President Donald Trump tacitly admitted Friday that Democrat Joe Biden will be inaugurated the 46th president of the United States on January 20 next year.

In a tweet, Trump predicted that the Biden administration “will be a scandal plagued mess,” calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Now that the Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come, it is much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!”

Many saw the statement as a concession.

“Finally, the concession speech to the Biden Administration,” MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell tweeted.

“Scandal-plagued Trump finally admits Biden will be president,” CNN commentator Keith Boykin wrote in a tweet, pointing out that the statement could change the mind of Republican voters, many of whom still seem to believe that Biden will never take office.

“Yeah, it sounds like trump conceded here,” tweeted Molly Jong-Fast, editor-at-large at The Daily Beast.

“Well, I guess Republicans are free to acknowledge Biden won now,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein wrote in a Twitter message.

“Sir, this is your best concession yet!” Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall tweeted.

This was not the first time for Trump to admit defeat. At a rally in Georgia last week, he implicitly acknowledged the fact that Biden will be the next commander-in-chief, floating a comeback presidential campaign in 2024.

Trump told a crowd of supporters that Republicans will win back the White House, but noted that he hopes he won’t have to be the candidate in 2024. At the rally, he also urged the Supreme Court to overturn the results and declare him the winner.

Similarly, in a recent interview, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany seemed to admit by accident that Biden will take office on January 20.

Speaking with Fox News host Pete Hegseth, McEnany urged all Republicans to vote in Georgia’s incoming Senate runoffs, warning that incoming Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be able to break any tie if Democrats win the two seats.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Trump acknowledged publicly for the first time that he lost the presidential race on November 16, according to CNBC. Nonetheless, he has repeatedly described the 2020 election as “rigged,” launching legal challenges in key battleground states.

According to an Associated Press tally, Trump’s lawyers have lost more than 35 lawsuits so far.