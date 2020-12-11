‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Liam & Steffy’s Conflicting Emotions

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, December 11 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will go head-to-head. Both of them will fight for what they believe in, but only one of them will emerge as the winner, per The TV Watercooler.

Steffy & Liam Have Conflicting Emotions

Liam prides himself in always doing the right thing. For him, it’s a no-brainer to tell Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) that he slept with his ex-wife the night before. Even though he knows that the truth might have consequences, he’s willing to face them. He doesn’t want there to be any secrets between him and Hope.

On the other hand, Steffy wants to keep their lovemaking a secret. She doesn’t understand why Liam wants to jeopardize his marriage and family when he could just keep quiet. She also stands to lose Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) if he tells Hope the truth.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that they will battle it out as they go back and forth about coming clean. Steffy feels that he is being selfish because he doesn’t even consider how this will affect her, while Liam doesn’t want to live a lie.

At the heart of their problems, Steffy and Liam haven’t been honest about their feelings for each other. It shouldn’t have been so easy for them to fall back into each other’s arms.

Hope Wants Her Old Life Back

In the meantime, both Hope and Finn are oblivious to what’s really going on. Both of them are focused on Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and want him to get well. Thomas has just woken up and whispered Hope’s name, so he obviously still remembers her.

Hope told Liam that she wants Thomas to get better so that their lives can go back to normal. She cannot wait to get back to her husband, their family, and their love. She doesn’t have a clue that things are about to implode.

When Liam confesses, Hope’s whole world will come crashing down. They have built a life together and have a daughter, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). They are also parenting Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Hope’s dreams of an idyllic family will go up in smoke when Liam confesses that he cheated on her.

As for Finn, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that there’s far more to the doctor than meets the eye. Some soap opera fans may even remember the ominous music that played whenever he looked at Steffy and Liam’s portrait on the wall. How will Finn react when he finds out that his girlfriend cheated on him with her ex-husband?

Steffy may also find herself in a predicament if she finds herself pregnant. After all, she has slept with two men within days of each other.