‘Jersey Shore’ Star Pauly D Stuns Fans By Changing His Iconic Hairstyle

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio stunned his fans by changing his iconic hairstyle. The DJ showed off his new look in a slideshow of Instagram snaps where he posed alongside his beloved motorcycle near his Las Vegas home, where he has quarantined alongside girlfriend Nikki Hall, whom he met on the series A Double Shot at Love.

In four photographs, Pauly displayed a bleached blonde look.

The beloved cast member of the MTV show smiled in the photos and remarked in the photo’s caption that he wondered if he would have more fun now that he has lighter tresses.

Pauly appears to have bleached his locks to platinum blonde but has still kept his dark-hued beard and mustache. He sat atop a large neon green and ink-colored motorcycle in the snaps. He wore an entirely black ensemble of t-shirt and jeans and added Nike high-top sneakers in white and black.

The television personality held a helmet in his hand. On his face, a pair of ultra-dark sunglasses. His left wrist sported a glitzy wristwatch. The photo appeared to be taken on the property of his Las Vegas property. He has called Sin City home since 2012. In an interview with People Magazine, Pauly shared that he would have never believed that as a local Rhode Island DJ making $200 a week, he would have elevated himself to such a luxe lifestyle. He said that he still cannot believe his good fortune.

Pauly has continued to style his locks in the same manner since he made his debut on the very first episode of the MTV series in 2009 when he showed off a plethora of hair products packed to create his now-iconic blowout.

Prior to the slideshow, Pauly added a selfie to his Instagram page seen here where fans got a good look at the new hue of his tresses.

Several of his Jersey Shore co-stars were the first to react to the new hair color.

His best pal Vinny Guadagnino shared that he used to love brunettes, but now he is into blondes, as he referred to his pal’s bleached hair.

Other fans were split in their commentary.

“I love blonde DJ’s this time of year,” penned one follower.

“I don’t know I kinda feel like I like it dark better,” wrote a second fan.

“Fresh to death my brother,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Sooo dope, the guido version of Johnny Bravo,” remarked a fourth fan.