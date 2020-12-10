Donald Trump Jr. Slams ‘Radicle Left’ In Misspelled Tweet

In a tweet published on Thursday, President Donald Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr. took aim at Georgia Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

The fate of the U.S. Senate hinges on the two seats currently occupied by Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, but their challengers have shot up in the polls, reigniting Democratic hopes of winning control of the upper chamber.

According to Trump Jr., however, the two moderates are actually part of the “radicle left.”

Responding to a tweet from conservative activist Jack Posobiec, Trump Jr. urged all Republicans in the Peach State to vote in the two January runoffs in order to defeat the “radicle left.”

“Yikes!!! Watch out Georgia. You could end up with the two most radicle left senators in America if you don’t step up asap!!!”

Posobiec’s message pointed out that Warnock is pro-choice and alleged that the Democrat has made several anti-Semitic statements.

The president’s eldest son appears to be under the impression that the world “radical” is spelled as “radicle,” given that this was not the first time for him to make that mistake.

In October, for instance, he posted to Twitter a video featuring President-elect Joe Biden and asked, “You think this guy is going to stand up to the radicle left, China, or anyone else?”

In a Twitter post on July 22, he accused Biden and “the radicle left” of wanting to provide health care to undocumented immigrants.

Similarly, earlier that month, Trump Jr. tweeted that the former Delaware senator is adopting Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “radicle left agenda” in order to win the 2020 presidential election.

In yet another Twitter message from that time period, Trump Jr. warned Americans to “open your eyes” and accept the fact that Biden, an avowed moderate, is being controlled by the “radicle left.”

“The radicle left runs the party and they couldn’t be more clear with their intentions,” he wrote.

Neither of the two Georgia Democrats is part of the “radicle left,” as Trump Jr. has repeatedly suggested.

For instance, in a recent interview with Axios, Ossoff said that he does not support single-payer healthcare and the Green New Deal, and expressed opposition to abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE).

Georgia Senate candidate Jon @Ossoff outlines to @margarettalev on #AxiosOnHBO which policies he supports: ????: D.C. and Puerto Rican statehood

????: Green New Deal, Medicare for All, defunding the police, abolishing ICE, expanding the Supreme Court

????: Ending the filibuster pic.twitter.com/0VPczVy6CT — Axios (@axios) November 10, 2020

Much like his colleague, Warnock does not support universal health care. As stated on warnockforgeorgia.com, he wants to “protect, improve and build upon the Affordable Care Act,” better known as Obamacare, which progressives have long criticized.

That has not stopped Republicans from trying to cast him as a radical, however. At the latest debate, Loeffler repeatedly slammed him as a “radical liberal” and went as far as to suggest that he is a Marxist.