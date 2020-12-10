Hunter Biden Is Reportedly Being Investigated For A Diamond He Received From A Chinese Businessman

News broke on Wednesday that Hunter Biden is under investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware, USA Today reported. According to CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz, one of the focal points of the inquiry is a luxurious gift that the American lawyer received from a Chinese businessman.

“At least one of the matters investigators have examined is a 2017 gift of a 2.8-carat diamond that Hunter Biden received from CEFC’s founder and former chairman Ye Jianming after a Miami business meeting, one person briefed on the matter said,” Prokupecz tweeted.

Reports of the diamond were previously surfaced for Adam Entous in a piece in The New Yorker, which spotlighted divorce proceedings from Kathleen Buhle Biden. The publication claimed that the businessman revealed he received the gift from Ye, who he said to have met amid his divorce. Hunter Biden allegedly told the outlet that Ye was attempting to network with prominent Democrats and Republicans in Washington.

“Hunter told me that two associates accompanied him to his first meeting with Ye, in Miami, and that they surprised him by giving Ye a magnum of rare vintage Scotch worth thousands of dollars,” Entous wrote.

According to Prokupecz, the tax investigation into Hunter Biden began in 2018 and was put on hold around the time of the election due to a Department of Justice policy. Now that the election is over, the probe is reportedly pushing ahead and focused particularly on “business dealings in China.”

As noted by Breitbart, The New York Post reported in October that emails purportedly from Hunter Biden’s laptop suggested that the businessman was involved with a joint venture with CEFC. The partnership would have allegedly created a new company that might have given President-elect Joe Biden an ownership stake.

Tony Bobulinski, one of Hunter Biden’s former business partners, told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he was concerned about his partner acting as Ye’s personal attorney.

The news comes not long after Di Dongsheng, a professor at Renmin University in Beijing, China, claimed that Joe Biden’s victory is favorable to China. According to Di, the East Sia country has operatives within high levels of the American government.

As The Inquisitr reported, the Sinclair Broadcasting Group previously claimed that the FBI has an investigation open into Hunter Biden and his associates due to suspicion of money laundering. Critics of the reporting suggested some of the allegations are disinformation and pointed to Sinclair Broadcasting Group’s previous ad that showed progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on fire.