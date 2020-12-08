Huge ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Shameless Shauna Plays Eric Like A Fiddle

Spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful indicate that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) holds all the cards. She will play Eric Forrester (John McCook) like a fiddle, but this time around her bestie will witness what she’s been up to, per The TV Guide.

The former Vegas showgirl knows her way around men. Not too long ago, she had Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) eating out the palm of her hand. He wanted to spend time with her because she made him forget about his troubles with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang). It seems as if the blonde is using similar tactics with her best friend’s husband.

Shauna knows that Eric and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) have hit a rough patch. Instead of removing herself from their lives, she has endeared herself to him.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that Eric is so taken with Shauna that he will compliment her. He still believes that Quinn manipulated her into doing her dirty work, but he has never heard the blonde speak a bad word about his wife. Instead, Shauna sings Quinn’s praises and apparently wants them to make up.

Eric also finds her kindness appealing. It’s so different from Quinn’s scathing remarks and apathy toward his family. He finds her refreshing and wishes that his wife was more like her.

Of course, Shauna is just pulling the strings. She wants to gain Eric’s sympathy so that he will side with her against Quinn.

Quinn Spies On Eric & Shauna

As seen in the above image, Quinn will spy on Eric and Shauna. She will arrive at the mansion and find the two of them in deep conversation. Instead of announcing her presence, she will hide behind a pot plant and take off her shoes so that she doesn’t make any noise.

Quinn then listens to their conversation. It soon becomes very apparent that her bestie is up to something. While the ex-showgirl may not physically make a move on Eric, she will realize that they are drawing closer.

The raven-haired beauty also knows her husband. He has an eye for a beautiful woman and, no doubt, he has noticed Shauna in that way. If her bestie gets him to be on her side even before the war begins, she may win the Forrester patriarch.

Quinn needs to act quickly before Shauna makes a play for Eric. Otherwise, she may end up losing to the woman who was supposed to be her best friend. On the other hand, the blonde should know better than to mess with Quinn.