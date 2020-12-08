Madonna, 62 Rocks Bright Orange Hair As She Gets Her First Tattoo

Madonna, 62, shocked fans with bright orange hair in a new photo shared with Instagram where she has revealed she got her first tattoo. The ink, which is located on her left wrist, contains the first initials of all of her children. It reads “LRDMSE.” This stands for Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, Stelle, 8, and Estere, 8.

She shared a slideshow of nine images which were taken at West Hollywood’s Shamrock Social Club where she was inked by an artist named East, who was seen in the snaps.

In the caption of the post, she paid tribute to the lyrics of her 1984 hit “Like A Virgin,” altering the lyrics to reflect her new body art.

The first photo showed the singer, songwriter, and actress as she consulted with East prior to getting inked for the first time. The two sat across from one another. Both wore masks as he held her left arm extended toward him and looked at the area Madonna wanted to be marked. The legendary pop singer wore a plaid coat with a multicolored design atop it and bright orange tresses.

In the second pic, she and the artist worked out a sketch of her idea. He held a white pad in front of him as he sketched out her idea on paper. A subsequent photo showed Madonna’s arm outstretched on the tattoo table prior to the design being placed on it.

Madonna took snaps of the interior of the store, which included artwork of different types of tattoos, an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, and a small poster of the band Social Distortion. A religious statue was seen next to a sketch pad that had several pencils attached and a drawing of a rose.

The singer was seen as she lay on the table, her arm extended alongside her as East did his best work. Following, she shared the finished product. The lettering was done in capital letters in a typewriter typeface.

The final image was of a late 1960s model, yellow Buick that was parked outside of the shop.

Fans were thrilled at the news that Madonna had taken a leap of faith to have a design permanently affixed to her body.

“First for everything but, very beautiful and a symbol of love and pride of your children,” wrote one fan.

“You may get addicted, a lovely tribute,” penned a second admirer.

“Tattoos work best with a strong meaning behind them, being so permanent,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“You are too adorable,” remarked a fourth fan.