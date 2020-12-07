Barack Obama’s Half-Brother Says He Has A ‘Bad Feeling’ About Joe Biden

Barack Obama’s half-brother, Malik Obama, claimed to have a “bad feeling” about President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday.

“I have a bad feeling folks,” he tweeted.

The comment was alongside a video of Biden attending Saturday Mass in Wilmington, Delaware. Malik Obama appeared to be referring to the fact the President-elect was walking with a limp. The appearance came less than a week after the former vice president suffered from hairline fractures in his mid-foot area. According to CNN, the Democrat’s doctor released a statement on Sunday that claimed the politician would likely have to wear a walking boot for “several weeks.”

YESTERDAY: Joe Biden attends Saturday Mass in Wilmington, DE. pic.twitter.com/meUKoniGIQ — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2020

Malik Obama’s apparent fear for Biden’s health appeared to be shared by others on social media.

“He broke his foot right?! And the boot is already off, and he’s 78? Ok, sure, I believe all of this!” one user wrote.

“His gait is getting worse. Far worse. Appears to be rapid decline,” another wrote.

Others suggested that the speculation around Biden’s appearance was exaggerating its implications.

“My husband is a physical therapist and he said it’s entirely possible for him to already be out of the boot. I despise Biden as much as everyone else, but this isn’t necessarily indicative of anything, really,” one user wrote.

Malik Obama expressed support for Donald Trump in the 2020 election and has been vocally critical of his half-brother, who he believes is a cold and ruthless politician.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

The speculation around Biden’s health that swirled throughout the primary and general election doesn’t appear to have stopped. Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson suggested on Saturday that the Democrat was experiencing early age-related cognitive issues and claimed they would harm his ability to run the country. Jackson notably worked as a physician to Trump and Barack Obama.

At 78 years old, Biden is the oldest person to be elected to the Oval Office. As reported by BU Today, Andrew Budson, a BU School of Medicine professor of neurology, said approximately one-third of individuals have dementia by age 80. Nevertheless, Forbes previously noted a study that found both Biden and Trump are “super agers” in excellent shape for their age who would likely outlive their peers. The study indicated that both men have families with significant longevity. Biden, in particular, was found to have an almost perfect health profile for a man his age.

As reported by CNN, Biden’s campaign previously released his medical history, which suggested he was healthy enough to assume the presidency.