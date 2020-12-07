GOP Senator Mike Braun Declines To Acknowledge Joe Biden’s Victory On ‘This Week’

Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, who has been an ardent supporter of the post-election legal wrangling enacted by President Donald Trump’s campaign, remains unwilling to publicly accept Joe Biden as the President-elect. His latest refusal to acknowledge that Trump fell well short of securing the electoral votes requisite for him to retain the presidency came during a Sunday interview with ABC News‘ This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

Braun’s appearance on the program comes just days after he penned a scathing op-ed in the Washington Examiner in which he criticized Democrats and the media for being dismissive of the president’s claims of widespread election fraud.

When probed by Stephanopoulos about accepting Biden’s victory in the wake of states having certified it for a total of 279 electoral votes to date, the 66-year-old redirected and instead spoke about election integrity. According to Braun, one half of the country finds itself in an uncertain state about what transpired on election night, while the other half is content to dismiss any concerns out of hand.

“Whether we dismiss it reflexively, whether we would find widespread fraud, there’s a wide gulf in between. And I think that, when you just say that there’s nothing there, you’re going to have half of the country uncertain about what just happened and disgruntled going into the future,” he said.

Zach Gibson / Getty Images

Stephanopoulos continued to press the Senator, arguing that voting results that were questioned had already gone through auditing and recount processes and were later certified. He further made mention of the fact that an overwhelming majority of the Trump team’s lawsuits have been dismissed or withdrawn and have failed to result in reversals of the November 3 vote.

In response, Braun made reference to a viral video that showed people moving what appeared to be boxes of ballots out from underneath a table at a counting location in Georgia that was said to have been closed at the time. However, it is not explicitly clear that anything untoward is happening in the video. Furthermore, as reported by The Associated Press‘ Ali Swenson on Friday, both a state investigator and an independent monitor were on-location to observe counting until it was finished for the night.

Nevertheless, the president and his allies have continued to express their skepticism about the voting process in Georgia, while criticizing local officials who have been unwilling to support an effort to invalidate ballots or send pro-Trump electors to the December 14 electoral college.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Trump recently told Fox News Sunday that he was ashamed for having endorsed the state’s governor, Brian Kemp.