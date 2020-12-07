Tucker Carlson Claims That Joe Biden Operates By Hidden ‘Rules’ That Favor Elites

During Friday’s edition of his eponymous show, Tucker Carlson took aim at President-elect Joe Biden and the purported set of hidden rules behind his recent staff and cabinet selections, Breitbart reported.

“According to these rules — Joe Biden’s rules — your place in society is determined by your birth,” he said. “Certain groups get benefits, other groups get punishments. It’s as simple and as primitive as that.”

Carlson argued that the diversity of Biden’s cabinet is a cover for the fact that his team still intends to work to serve the interests of the wealthy elite.

“In the past three weeks, Joe Biden’s transition team has brought on the so-called agency review teams that do look a lot like the people Joe Biden intends to serve,” Carlson noted.

The Fox News host highlighted some of the members of these teams, including Amazon international tax director Tom Sullivan, Lyft senior director Brandon Belford, and Airbnb strategic planner Clare Gallagher. Carlson then suggested that these figures are providing guidance to high-level people in Biden’s administration, including Chief of Staff Ron Klain, who previously led Silicon Valley lobbying efforts.

“So let’s just say the billionaires have full representation, and they may soon have a lot more,” Carlson said.

Carlson also noted that Biden entered politics when the Democratic Party was largely known to represent the working-class of America. In this era, Carlson said, Democratic voters tended to vote for populist economic agendas. But according to the conservative commentator, this iteration of the coalition no longer exists.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Democrats like Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang have made similar comments about the devolution of the Democratic Party. After Donald Trump’s win in 2016, Sanders claimed the victory stemmed from Democrats’ abandonment of the United States’ working class. The Vermont Sen. argued that the movement has yet to muster up the courage to take on Wall Street and the billionaire class he so often railed against during his recent presidential campaign.

Elsewhere, Yang warned that Democrats are in danger of becoming a party that represents the interests of the elite. While speaking to HBO’s Bill Maher, he talked about his experience on the campaign trail and said many voters were turned off of immediately after hearing he was a Democrat.

Both Yang and Sanders’ comments appear to align with Carlson’s belief that the modern iteration of the coalition no longer represents “wage earners.”