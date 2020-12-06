Eminem Makes Rare Cameo In Pete Davidson’s Christmas-Themed ‘Stan’ Parody On ‘SNL’

The Grammy-winning rapper stunned fans when he turned up in a 'Saturday Night Live' spoof of his 20-year-old song.

Eminem made a surprise cameo on Saturday Night Live.

The rapper appeared as himself at the tail end of a parody of his 2000 single “Stan” performed by SNL regular Pete Davidson.

In a music video spoof of the song, Davidson donned a tank top and platinum blonde hair to play “Stu.”

The clip started in Santa’s workshop with elves Kyle Mooney and Chloe Fineman, then panned to a basement where Davidson’s character was seen scrawling a series of letters to Santa Claus (Jason Bateman) that got increasingly aggressive when the jolly old man didn’t reply to his request for a PlayStation 5.

Davidson’s Stu rapped about trying to buy the gaming system as Walmart and then Gamestop before revealing Santa could “make one.”

But with no reply from the North Pole, Stu’s letters got increasingly deranged. He drank a fifth of spiked eggnog before barreling through a rainstorm in his car, all the while threatening Santa.

The parody also featured Kate McKinnon as Dido and Bowen Yang as Eminen’s real-life friend and collaborator, Elton John.

At the end of the sketch, Eminem appeared wearing a festive Christmas sweater as he opened a gift marked, “To Shady, from Santa.”

“That’s crazy. A PS5?” Eminem said of the surprise present.” I didn’t even ask for this! I guess Shady must have been a good boy this year. Sorry, Stu. You f*cked up.”

You can see the full “Stu” video below.

Fans reacted to the clever spoof in the comments section of SNL’s YouTube page. Many commenters couldn’t believe Eminem turned up at the end, and others credited Davidson for “saving” the episode with the musical sketch.

“SNL’s production designers are so good. They nailed the exact look of the Stan music video. Pete’s performance was great, too,” one fan wrote.

“Pete Davidson as Eminem is something I didn’t know that I didn’t know I needed but now that I have it I can’t live without it!” another added.

“Eminem randomly showing up wearing a Christmas sweater is something I didn’t know I needed rn,” a third fan added.

“Didn’t expect the real Slim Shady in the end,” another chimed in.

Others wanted to know when Davidson’s spoof of “Stan” will hit Spotify. And other fans noted the irony of Davidson playing Eminem considering his best friend Machine Gun Kelly’s ongoing feud with the “Lose Yourself” rapper.

While Eminem rarely appears in Saturday Night Live sketches, he has been the musical guest on the NBC late-night show a whopping seven times since 1999. In 2000 he performed “Stan” with Dido.