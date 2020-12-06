Donald Trump Teases 2024 Run In Apparent Admission Of Defeat

On Saturday, President Donald Trump hit the campaign trail in the state of Georgia to express support for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Speaking before a crowd of supporters, Trump teased a 2024 presidential run and appeared to acknowledge the fact that Democrat Joe Biden will be inaugurated on January 20 next year, according to a video clip shared via Twitter by Vox journalist Aaron Rupar.

“We are going to win back the White House. We’re gonna win it back,” Trump told his supporters, adding that he hopes the Republican Party will be able to take the lower chamber of the U.S. Congress in the 2022 midterms.

“And then in 2024,” Trump continued, “hopefully I won’t have to be a candidate, we’re gonna win back the White House again.”

The commander-in-chief revealed that he recently talked to a “friend,” who told him that he is “way up in the polls,” suggesting that he’ll have no trouble winning the GOP nomination and the presidency once again.

“I said I don’t wanna wait until 2024. I wanna go back three weeks,” the president recounted.

Nonetheless, Trump repeatedly insisted that the 2020 presidential was rigged. As Rupar noted in a tweet, at one point, he called on the Supreme Court to overturn the results and hand him a second term in the Oval Office.

“Hopefully our legislatures and the United States Supreme Court will step forward and save our country.”

Per another clip the journalist tweeted, the commander-in-chief suggested that both he and his supporters are “victims” of a vast conspiracy to steal the election.

“We’re all victims. Everybody here. All these thousands of people here tonight. They’re all victims. Every one of you,” he said.

He took aim at Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and repeated unfounded claims about the 2020 race, saying that “hundreds of thousands” of ballots were illegitimate and should be dismissed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, some Georgia Republicans believe that Trump’s attacks on their colleagues and the electoral process could undermine the GOP’s chances of keeping the Senate.

Both Loeffler and Perdue will have to fend off formidable Democratic challengers. If they fail to do so, the upper chamber will be split 50-50.

Latest polling suggests that the two incumbents are running neck and neck with their opponents, Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

In a tweet on Saturday, Trump encouraged conservative-leaning voters to support Loeffler and Perdue, suggesting that the best way to counter “voter fraud” is to show up at the polls.