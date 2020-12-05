New MCU Fan Theory Says Odin Is The Reason Behind Hela’s Ability To Destroy Mjolnir In ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

When trailers for Thor: Ragnarok were first released, MCU fans were stunned to see Hela (Cate Blanchett) stop Mjolnir mid-flight and hold it in her hand. She subsequently destroyed it by shattering it to pieces, something many thought to be impossible. How Hela was able to hold the famous weapon and then break it has been widely debated, but new theories are shedding light on the happening.

Reddit user TheMediocreCritic posted a new thread on the FanTheories subreddit which suggests Odin (Anthony Hopkins) designed his enchantments on Mjolnir and Hela herself to disappear once he died. After Odin turns to dust, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) are left on the cliffs of Norway wondering what to do next when Hela suddenly appears. It’s at this moment that his spells over the hammer and his daughter are gone, meaning Mjolnir no longer requires someone worthy to hold it. Odin’s death is also what opens the door for Hela’s return and the takedown of their homeworld.

The theory explains that Odin knew Ragnarok was impending and that their home was going to be destroyed as he had the gift of foresight. This is why the theorist believes, he designed his spells to expire.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“He also knows that his son is about to face the most challenging part of his life and that Thor will have to reign in the worst part of Asgard’s history; Ragnarok. So Odin designed his enchantments to dissipate upon his death, forcing Thor to become the leader the Asgard’s people truly need because if Thor doesn’t, the people are doomed,” part of the theory reads.

The theorist also believes that Odin knew Mjolnir needed to be destroyed, as it was the only way Thor could truly realize his own powers. During the final battle, Thor has a vision of his father and speaks with him in the afterlife. After doubting his strength against Hela and saying his hammer is gone, Odin asks Thor one of the film’s most famous lines.

“Are you Thor, God of Hammers?” he asks his son.

It’s at this moment that Thor finds the strength to conjure thunder and lighting, showing his true potential. If Mjolnir wasn’t broken by Hela and the enchantments stood firm, it’s likely the God of Thunder never would have reached this personal milestone.

“Without the coming of Hela, the loss of his hammer, and the destruction of his homeworld, he wouldn’t have learned the lessons he needed to save the people of Asgard and eventually defeat help Thanos,” the theory concludes.