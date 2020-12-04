NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Bucks For Middleton, DiVincenzo & Draft Picks Suggested In Hypothetical Trade

According to a recently published trade idea, the Milwaukee Bucks could surround two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with one of the NBA’s best young playmakers by acquiring Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers.

As explained on Friday by NBA Analysis Network, rumors regarding Antetokounmpo’s pending free agency in the summer of 2021 have been running rampant for quite some time, as it remains unclear whether he will agree to sign a super-max extension with the Bucks. While Milwaukee has already taken some steps to give the superstar forward a better supporting cast, including trading for former New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, the outlet recommended taking things even further by making a deal for Simmons.

In the proposed transaction, the Bucks would acquire Simmons from the Sixers for a package including starting shooting guard Khris Middleton, backup wingman Donte DiVincenzo, first-round picks in the 2021 and 2023 drafts, and a 2023 second-rounder. The publication further suggested that this deal, which could make Milwaukee one of the league’s most “entertaining” teams, could work for the Bucks because Holiday’s presence might allow Simmons to play off the ball on a more regular basis. It was also noted that the composition of the team’s roster could offset the former No. 1 overall draft pick’s deficiencies as a shooter.

“Simmons would be able to use his driving ability to get to the rim and his passing ability once he penetrates. With a stretch-five like Brook Lopez, there would be no shortage of space for that to take place. The offense would look a whole lot deeper with him in the lineup.”

Meanwhile, the proposed transaction might also help the Sixers, who have failed to make it past the Eastern Conference semifinals despite the presence of Simmons and his fellow All-Star, Joel Embiid. According to NBA Analysis Network, Middleton could thrive if he gets moved to Philadelphia because of his offensive skills, specifically his ability to sink his shots from long range. The site, however, cautioned that there are times when he “struggles to create his own shot.”

The three future draft selections, on the other hand, were described as additional “capital” that the Sixers could potentially use as trade bait as they continue to improve their roster in hopes of making a deeper postseason run.

Despite the intriguing possibilities presented by the aforementioned trade idea, Simmons has most frequently been linked to the Houston Rockets in the rumor mill in recent weeks. Earlier this week, it was predicted that the Rockets could get the Australian point guard in a deal involving scoring champion James Harden before the 2020-21 deadline.