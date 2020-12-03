Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy’s Stunning Arrest

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, December 4 tease that Victor worries about Adam after his son gets released from the facility. Nina manages to catch up with Christine before she leaves town. Finally, Billy gets arrested.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Adam (Mark Grossman) haven’t always gotten along. Despite that, Victor can’t help worrying about Adam’s future, according to SheKnows Soaps. It especially concerns when Victor learns that Adam was released from the facility after just 72 hours. Three days isn’t much time to heal an entire lifetime full of trauma, and Victor worries that his son didn’t get the help he needed.

Not surprisingly, The Mustache once again turns to Sharon (Sharon Case) for some help with Adam. However, Sharon has her own life to worry about. Adam is her past as her ex-husband, and she’s focusing on her future with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). There’s also Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) feelings after learning all the dirty details of Adam stealing her at birth and convincing Sharon she was dead. Sharon feels she needs to focus on Rey and Faith, and she firmly tells Victor to find somebody else for Adam.

Adam may not be too interested in further help, though. He seems to feel that the 72 hours helped him get sorted, and now he feels like a better version of himself. He isn’t falling into his old habits of lashing out, and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is ready to get back together too. He wants to square one thing away with his old man – Connor (Judah Mackey). Although he’s is willing to forgo any claim to the Newman name, he doesn’t want to make that choice for his son. Adam wants Victor’s reassurance that Connor will get whatever inheritance he may be entitled to.

Elsewhere, the 12,000th episode legacy celebration of The Young and the Restless wraps up as Nina (Tricia Cast) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) reunite. Nina apologizes for not having her best friend to the intimate family wedding, but Christine reveals she was away at a conference anyway. Chris tries to talk Nina into moving back to Genoa City, but so far, it doesn’t seem like she has plans to return despite Chance and Abby (Melissa Ordway) planning to have a family soon.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) also shows up and catches up with Nina and Christine. The name “Cricket” even makes a short comeback, and the three women remember Lauren’s singing career from what seems to be another lifetime.

Finally, after a great night with Lily (Christel Khalil), Billy (Jason Thompson) faces a nightmare scenario. Rey comes to Chancellor Communications and arrests Billy for shooting Chance.