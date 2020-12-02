Pat Patterson Dead, WWE Legend & First Intercontinental Champion Dies At Age 79

Pat Patterson has died. According to a statement from WWE, the pro wrestling legend passed away at the age of 79.

“A true trailblazer of the industry, Patterson was linked to many “firsts” in sports-entertainment throughout his storied career, including the first-ever Intercontinental Title reign and the creation of the Royal Rumble Match. In a career spanning six decades, the renaissance man left an indelible mark on the industry in the ring, on the microphone and behind the scenes,” the statement read, in part.

Although WWE made no mention of the cause of Patterson’s death, Montreal sports radio personality Tony Marinaro tweeted that the legendary grappler had been battling cancer before he passed away in a Miami hospital on Wednesday morning.

He Was The First Intercontinental Champion

Born Pierre Clermont in Quebec in 1941, Patterson started using his familiar ring name in 1958 when he made his pro-wrestling debut, as reported by Newsweek. By the time he joined WWE — then known as the World Wrestling Federation — in 1979, he was already a grizzled veteran and the company’s choice to become its first-ever Intercontinental Champion.

He Is Considered Wrestling’s First Gay Superstar

Patterson was openly gay, having come out in the 1970s.