Former ‘Apprentice’ Staffer Claims He Saw Ivanka Give Donald Trump ‘A Lap Dance’

Noel Casler, a former staffer on The Apprentice, took to Twitter to claim that he saw Ivanka Trump give her father Donald Trump a lap dance, and he revealed a bit about her style. The claim is one of many he’s dropped in recent days, including another that the president used to sell cocaine out of his casinos and branded towers.

“The way Vanky tries to hide behind her orthodoxy disgusts me almost as much as the time I saw her give her father a lap dance. FYI, she giggles as she grinds,” tweeted Casler, who also tagged both the president and the first daughter.

As with many of his posts, the tweet received attention on the social media platform. At least 3,200 users hit the “like” button, and nearly 700 also retweeted the shocking allegation. Hundreds of users responded with their shock and disgust at the visual his words painted.

“That is really disturbing and believable from the pictures of them together and the way he talks about her. He is clearly not normal and is a sadistic sociopath, so why wouldn’t he abuse/objectify her as a child,” tweeted one person.

“Noel this may be the worst tweet I’ve ever read on this site,” another person added on Twitter.

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

He referenced photos that regularly make their way to social media featuring President Trump and his oldest daughter when she was a teen. Some users speculated about the truthfulness of Casler’s revelation as well as the family’s lack of serious response when it comes to his bombshell tweets.

“It’s worth noting that Ivanka has not even threatened to sue over these reports,” tweeted one account.

Casler isn’t the only person who has described Ivanka sitting on her father’s lap in a disturbing fashion. According to The Mercury News, the president’s niece, Mary Trump, wrote about it in her book, Too Much and Never Enough. She described a scene from the mid-1990s when Ivanka sat on her dad’s knees while her brothers Don Jr. and Eric wrestled on the floor in front of them. Trump reportedly kissed her and pinched her cheeks.

There are many photographs of a teenage Ivanka sitting on Trump’s lap, which some people try to point to as inappropriate. However, neither Ivanka nor Trump have revealed that they were anything other than typical pictures of them enjoying a close relationship. However, The Independent reported that the president does have a history of making unsettling comments about his oldest daughter, including a Howard Stern interview in 2003 when he said he’d date her if she weren’t his child.

