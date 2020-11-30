NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Klay Thompson, James Wiseman & 2021 1st-Round Pick For Giannis Antetokounmpo

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around reigning MVP and DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. As of now, the Bucks remain confident that Antetokounmpo would be signing the massive contract extension that they recently offer but if he declines to ink a new deal this fall, they could be forced to start entertaining offers for him on the trade market. One of the teams that are closely monitoring Antetokounmpo’s situation in Milwaukee is the Golden State Warriors.

With the uncertainties in the ongoing negotiation between Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, the Warriors must be starting to make preparations in case the “Greek Freak” becomes available on the trading block soon. In a recent article, Nathan Beighle of Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop suggested trade packages that Golden State could offer to Milwaukee. In one of the proposed scenarios, the Warriors would be sending Klay Thompson, James Wiseman, and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 2021 first-round pick to the Bucks in exchange for Antetokounmpo.

If the deal becomes a reality, Beighle believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

“The Warriors’ five-time All-Star Klay Thompson is a fan favorite. He’s loved by many, and the Warriors gave him a max-value contract at the end of the 2018-2019 season. He’ll have missed the next two seasons after signing the deal. While that’s diminished his trade value, he is expected to make a full recovery. Aside from Stephen Curry, this deal would give Milwaukee the Warriors top-three assets. As we’ve noted, Wiseman is a 7-footer that has a 7-foot-6 wingspan. He’ll be a dominant defensive center and could develop a nice offensive game. The 2021 first-round pick could produce a BJ Boston or Terrence Clarke-like player.”

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

Before Thompson suffered an injury, Golden State seemed ready to enter the 2020-21 NBA season with the current talents on their roster. However, things are expected to change now that Thompson is set to miss a considerable amount of time with his rehabilitation. If they are serious about fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title next year, sacrificing Thompson, together with Wiseman and a future first-rounder, to acquire a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber would make a lot of sense for Golden State.

The successful acquisition of Antetokounmpo would tremendously improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, facilitator, and lockdown defender. Last season, he averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 block, and 1.0 assist while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Aside from helping them maximize the championship window of Stephen Curry, Antetokounmpo, 25, would also bridge the gap to the next era of Warriors’ basketball. When Curry and Draymond show a massive decline with their performances, the Warriors could immediately start building their next title-contending team around the “Greek Freak.”