Legal Expert Laughs Off Suggestion That Donald Trump’s Cases Could Reach Supreme Court

In an interview with CNN on Saturday, former federal prosecutor Elie Honig dismissed the suggestion that President Donald Trump’s voter fraud cases could reach the Supreme Court, Raw Story reported.

“I’m laughing because they keep trying, and the results this week somehow went from horrible to somehow even worse,” Honig said, pointing to Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s attempts to overturn the results in the state of Pennsylvania.

Honig noted that a federal district judge rejected the case, stating that the Trump campaign has failed to present any evidence of electoral fraud. In response, the campaign accused the judge of political bias, highlighting the fact that he was appointed by Barack Obama.

Trump’s team then filed an appeal, but the three-judge panel unanimously rejected it. In his opinion, Judge Stephanos Bibas said that the commander-in-chief and his lawyers have no proof to back up their claims. He wrote that “calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.”

As Honig pointed out, all three judges were appointed by Republicans. Bibas was appointed by Trump himself, while the other two were selected by George W. Bush.

Nonetheless, Giuliani and others have insisted that their cases could reach the conservative-leaning Supreme Court, which could theoretically overturn the results of the race and defeat Democrat Joe Biden.

According to Honig, the cases will most likely not even reach the SCOTUS, but even if they do they will be rejected and the president’s team will suffer another humiliating loss.

“I’ll tell you right now, there is no way the U.S. Supreme Court is taking this case and if they do, they’ll reject this. This is yet another in a long string of humiliating but self-imposed and self-inflicted setbacks by Trump’s legal team.”

In a recent interview, Giuliani conceded that Trump is running out of time, but nevertheless insisted that he has “a lot of” damning evidence. The former New York City mayor also said that the president will continue putting pressure on state legislatures to override the will of the people and choose pro-Trump electors.

As The New York Times reported, Trump’s lawyers filed dozens of lawsuits in key battleground states. More than 30 of them have already failed, with some judges offering harsh rebuttals and slamming the attorneys for pushing evidence-free allegations.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

As Forbes reported, Trump spent substantial sums of money to challenge the outcome in some states. In Wisconsin’s Milwaukee County, for instance, Trump paid $3 million for a recount, which only boosted Biden’s lead.