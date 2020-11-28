Rudy Giuliani Admits Donald Trump Is Running Out Of Time, But Insists He Has ‘A Lot Of’ Voter Fraud Evidence

In an interview with Newsmax on Friday, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed that his legal team has evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani told reporter Greg Kelly that Trump’s team will continue lobbying state legislatures in key battlegrounds to override the the will of the voters and determine Electoral College electors on their own. However, he explained, this does not mean the president’s campaign has given up on legal challenges.

“We’re doing both, with equal speed and enthusiasm, and taking advantage of which one gives us the hearing the quickest,” Giuliani said, conceding that Trump is running out of time.

“We’ve got a lot of evidence; we don’t have a lot of time.”

The former New York City mayor added that he also has to fight “censorship” to ensure this information reaches the American public. “The public has only a small idea of the kind of evidence we have,” he stressed.

Giuliani said that there were serious irregularities in multiple battleground states.

“The situation in Michigan was worse than the situation in Pennsylvania. The situation in Wisconsin was outrageous. I mean they have all these absentee ballots without applications. In Nevada, they used a machine that basically didn’t work,” he said, noting that Trump was “way ahead” on election night, but Democrat Joe Biden later caught up to him.

“It’s impossible that Biden would have come back in every single one of those places,” Giuliani posited.

On Friday, a federal appeals court in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania rejected the Trump campaign’s attempt to overturn the results. Judge Stephanos Bibas, who was appointed by the president, said that there is simply no proof of voter fraud. The decision came four days after the state formally certified Biden’s victory.

According to Giuliani, however, the judge made the wrong call. The attorney said that he had affidavits confirming that poll watchers were denied access to the ballot counting process. He also said that there were irregularities involving absentee ballots.

Trump has made similar allegations, refusing to concede the race to Biden. Most recently, in a tweet posted on Friday, he argued that his opponent needs to prove how he got more than 80 million votes if he wants to be allowed to assume the presidency. The commander-in-chief said that there was “massive” fraud in the cities of Milwaukee, Atlanta, Detroit and Philadelphia.

The presidential transition has already begun. As CNN reported, earlier this week, the General Services Administration acknowledged Biden’s victory and administrator Emily Murphy formally allowed the Democrat to move forward with the process.