‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, November 30: Liam Questions Leaving Steffy For Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 30 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will struggle with his emotions as he tries to process what he just saw. He thinks that he witnessed Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) in a passionate embrace but nothing could be further from the truth, per SheKnows Soaps.

Liam Spencer Saw The Signs

Liam saw all the signs that Thomas was still obsessed with Hope and warned his wife about them. He told her that Thomas was not over her and that he was worming his way back into her life. He didn’t like that Hope had a change of heart and now trusted the designer even though she knew how he had acted in the past.

However, it wasn’t only Hope that sided with Thomas. Everyone around him seemed to think that Thomas had changed for the better. Even Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had defended her brother and had urged Liam to let go of their beef.

But now that Liam thinks that Thomas has kissed his wife, he begins to doubt Hope. He wonders if she had been attracted to Thomas all along and was covering for him. Liam’s mind races with the possibilities of what happened at the apartment.

Liam Questions His Decision to Leave Steffy For Hope

The Spencer heir heard Thomas telling someone that this would be a night that they would never forget. When he opened the door, he saw Thomas kissing Hope. However, the designer was actually locking lips with the mannequin. Liam rushed from the scene without confronting them and doesn’t realize that Steffy’s brother had kissed a dummy.

As seen in the image above, Steffy was shocked when her ex barged into her house. He told her the story about what had supposedly gone down at the apartment.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers tease that Liam will have a heart-to-heart with his ex-wife. He starts to question why he left Steffy in the first place. He seems to have forgotten that Steffy cheated on him with his father. But he also wonders why he married Hope. Didn’t he act too quickly when he rushed from one marriage to another?

He also had a daughter with Steffy. Why did he choose his family with Hope over his family with Steffy? Liam’s mind is all over the place as he tries to make sense of what he just saw.

Teasers also indicate that he will turn to Steffy for comfort. Will she sleep with the father of her child and betray her new boyfriend?

.