‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday: Liam Cries After Seeing Thomas Supposedly Kiss Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, November 25 features a distraught Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). He stood in the doorway, a broken man, as he saw Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) kissing Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). However, he didn’t know that it was actually the mannequin that Thomas was kissing. As seen below, he rushed away from the scene, per SheKnows Soaps.

At the cabin, Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) popped in to see Hope. He wanted to know if she thought that Thomas was really over her. She said that he had made strides in leaving her alone. Finn told her that he had an interest in Thomas’ mental health because he was seeing Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). The physician said that Thomas had been bashing Liam and he was concerned that he was still obsessed. Hope still believed that he was getting better. However, she thought that it was best if Finn questioned Thomas himself. After Finn left, Hope sent a text message to Liam to ask him when he was coming home.

At the apartment, Thomas realized that he was kissing a dummy. He was devastated as he tried to process what had happened. He called the mannequin evil while it urged him to go and kiss the real Hope, before telling the designer that he was imagining things.

“I’m imagining things. I’m talking to a mannequin!” Thomas cried. Just then, Finn knocked on the door. The designer suddenly calmed down and put the doll away. He let Finn into his place and told him that it was a bad time. The doctor felt that he had good reason to be concerned about him.

At the cliff house, Steffy was enjoying a quiet evening at home. She gazed at the photo of her and Liam and smiled. Suddenly, Liam barged into her house. As predicted by The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers, Liam was devastated and had obviously been crying