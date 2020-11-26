Is Starbucks Open On Thanksgiving 2020?

While some may find Thanksgiving to be a relaxing time filled with spending time with family and eating delicious and rich foods, for the people who are tasked with preparing the traditional feast, it can be the busiest and most stressful day of the year. For those who will be spending their Thursday primarily in the kitchen, coffee will be a requirement. But with all those mouths to feed, do you really want to cook one more thing, even if it is for yourself? Fortunately for those hard at work in the kitchen and home — along with all of those working their normal jobs on the holiday — the majority of Starbucks locations will be operating as normal this Thanksgiving, as reported by Delish.

The ubiquitous coffee chain will be there for you to supply your caffeine fix, but given that the majority of Starbucks locations are independently operated, some may choose to adjust their opening hours for the holiday. Given the holiday and the major shopping day that follows it, there is a chance that a location’s hours may be cut to allow employees to spend more time with their family or expanded in an effort to serve Black Friday shoppers getting a jump on sales.

Stephen Chernin / Getty Images

In order to eliminate any risk of disappointment on the high-pressure day, it’s best to contact your local Starbucks ahead of time to ensure you get a cup of coffee. The contact information for every store can be found on the Starbucks official website. Checking ahead will also help you determine what restrictions are currently in place at your local Starbucks during the COVID-19 pandemic. With restrictions varying across the country, with some restaurants requiring masks and others closing their dining areas and only allowing for takeout, it’s best to know exactly what you’re heading into during these uncertain times.

So whether you need some caffeinated fuel to get you through the hours of Thanksgiving prep and cooking, are ready to keep your holiday going and roll into some Black Friday shopping, or just not letting the day get in the way of your morning routine, Starbucks will more than likely be there for you to scratch that itch. Just take some time to call ahead and confirm your local shop’s operating hours and other requirements to ensure that this minor but integral part of your day can proceed without any additional, unnecessary stress.