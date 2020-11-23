‘General Hospital’ Star Mark Lawson Takes To Social Media After Character Dustin Philips’ Fate Revealed

Monday’s episode of General Hospital was an intense one, as viewers saw a couple of Port Charles residents die. Julian Jerome ignited the bomb that Cyrus Renault pressured him to plant, and as a result, both Dustin Phillips and Dev Cerci died.

After Monday’s show aired, actor Mark Lawson shared a video on his Instagram page to bid farewell to General Hospital. The clip was from the day these Floating Rib explosion scenes were shot, as it showed him taking off his torn shirt and wiping away the fake blood he’d worn.

In his caption, Mark wrote that General Hospital had been a joy and that each day he filmed was a gift. He specifically referenced a handful of his former colleagues, indicating they’d been a gift as well.

Naturally, Mark tagged Emme Rylan (Lulu) and Kirsten Storms (Maxie), as they were the two he worked with the most often. He also provided shout-outs to Dominic Zamprogna (Dante), Wes Ramsey (Peter), Briana Lane (ex-Brook Lynn), Lisa LoCicero (Olivia), Maurice Benard (Sonny), and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli).

Mark went on to say that he had been honored to be a part of General Hospital during the time he was there. He also noted that he was honored to be one of the first people to return to the set after the coronavirus pandemic began and he added that he’d always felt safe.

He closed by encouraging people to “stay soapy,” and fans bemoaned this development. When Mark first joined General Hospital during the summer of 2019, he quickly won viewers over with his portrayal of Dustin. Pairing him with Lulu was a popular move, but Dante’s recent return certainly looked like it’d lead to something bad for Dustin.

It’s been expected that this Floating Rib explosion would bring bad news for Lulu. While she seemed to be fine during Monday’s show after the blast, General Hospital spoilers have indicated there’s still something bad on the horizon related to her.

Seeing Dustin killed off was a bit of a surprise initially, although perhaps not entirely unexpected. Even if Lulu were to stick around, a reunion with Dante seemed likely. Even so, plenty of General Hospital fans noted they were sad to see Mark go.

“I cried..going to miss you! Good luck!” one fan commented on Mark’s Instagram post.

“I was shocked to see Dustin die. You did an awesome job! Have been a huge fan since OLTL,” another wrote, referencing his former gig on One Life to Life.

“We will miss you! Thank you for stopping by Port Charles!” a third fan of Mark’s noted.

“@themarkmlawson Just wanted to say I enjoyed Hot Dustin and I wish we could have seen more beats played for #Lustin. Looking forward to any future projects you may have. Thank you so much!” a tweet detailed.

General Hospital spoilers hint that Dustin’s death won’t be the last bit of heartbreak that Lulu faces in the days ahead. It’s not known yet how or exactly when, but all signs point toward Lulu’s time in Port Charles also coming to an end soon. Everybody will see more fallout from this Floating Rib explosion during Tuesday’s show and people are braced for more shockers and heartbreak.