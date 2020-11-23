Actor Scott Baio Says He May Move To Utah To ‘Unseat’ Mitt Romney After Senator’s Criticism Of Donald Trump

Scott Baio’s defense of Donald Trump could be taking him to Utah and a new career in politics.

The Happy Days actor inserted himself in a bit of an intra-party scuffle among Republicans, responding after Utah Sen. Mitt Romney published a statement critical of the president’s attempts to challenge election results. As Trump continued to make unfounded claims of massive election fraud and insisted that he really won the race, Romney called on him to drop the legal arguments and stop pressuring local officials to overturn the results.

“Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election,” he wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

Romney went on to say that the actions were endangering American democracy.

“It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President,” he wrote.

Baio decided to stand up for him, taking to Twitter with a threat to move to Romney’s state and attempt to force him out of his Senate seat.

“Hey @MittRomney, beautiful golf courses in Utah……maybe I’ll move there, play a few rounds and unseat you,” Baio tweeted.

The aspirations to take out the former Republican presidential candidate may have a bit of personal motivation. Baio added that his wife was still waiting for a $2,600 refund after Romney’s wife canceled a fundraising luncheon in Beverly Hills, adding that he suspected the campaign ended up using the money anyway.

The tweet earned some viral attention, with many retweeting his initial threat and offering some words of encouragement. The actor continued to respond to those sharing stories about his potential Senate run, retweeting them and sharing an image of himself speaking at the Republican National Convention back in 2016.

Though Romney has been one of Trump’s loudest critics on the right — and the only member of the president’s party to vote to convict him following his impeachment trial earlier this year — he has been joined by a growing number of GOP figures telling the president to drop his legal battle. After the campaign lost a major court battle in Pennsylvania, Sen. Pat Toomey released a statement saying the team had exhausted all of its legal options and that it was time for him to concede the race.