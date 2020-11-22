Hour After Donald Trump Blasted ‘Fake News’ For Reporting That He Skipped G-20 To Golf, He Went Golfing Again

On Sunday, Donald Trump took to Twitter to blast “fake news” that reported he had skipped out on the G-20 world summit so he could go golfing.

Just hours after hitting send on the defensive tweet, Trump was reportedly headed to the golf course once again.

As The Daily Mail reported, the president pushed back at reports that he made only a short appearance on Saturday before leaving the White House to hit the links. Multiple reports noted that Trump departed the White House and was headed to his company’s course in Virginia, skipping out on a meeting where world leaders discussed pandemic preparedness.

In the tweet sent on Sunday morning, Trump appeared defensive at reports that he had not fully participated in the summit.

“Just arrived at Virtual G20. Was here yesterday also (early), but some of the Fake News Media failed to report it accurately – as usual. My speech is available (they said I didn’t make a speech),” he tweeted.

As The Daily Mail noted, Trump’s claim that his remarks were “available” seemed to be in dispute, as the White House had not released anything publicly despite CNN and other news outlets asking for a copy of it.

The report added that the Guardian was able to obtain a copy of the speech, and noted that Trump’s tone was a sharp departure from other world leaders who spoke about important global matters. Instead, he bragged about the U.S. government’s push for a coronavirus vaccine, and appeared to repeat his unfounded claim that he was the real winner of the presidential election.

“It’s been a great honor to work with you, and I look forward to working with you again for a long time,” he reportedly said in the recorded message.

Trump’s golf trip on Sunday drew plenty of pushback, with many questioning why he would leave his duties at a time when coronavirus cases reached an all-time daily high, and regions across the country have seen dangerous surges both in the total number of cases and hospitalizations.

Others pointed out that his own son had recently been diagnosed, going into quarantine earlier in the week.

President Trump has arrived at his golf course, per pool. — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) November 22, 2020

Why is Trump at his golf club when his son was just diagnosed with COVID? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 22, 2020

Trump has long faced criticism for his frequent golfing trips, especially after he had been sharply critical of Barack Obama’s less frequent golfing habits. This criticism has intensified during the pandemic, as many of Trump’s opponents have accused him of failing to take the global crisis seriously.