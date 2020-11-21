‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Says She’s ‘Worried’ About Show’s Status Amid Pandemic & Pregnancies

Scheana Shay said she is feeling “worried” about the status of Vanderpump Rules.

The 35-year-old Bravo star opened up about her concerns regarding the long-running reality show which remains in limbo more than a year after production for its last season ended.

On her Scheananigans podcast, the pregnant SURver admitted she’s in the dark when it comes to the status of the series.

“I’m worried that, I mean, ’cause we don’t know exactly what’s going on,” she said, per Us Weekly.

“We were just gonna assume that with three cast members all being due in April, they would kind of schedule around that, but nothing has been said for sure.”

In addition to Scheana, fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent are expecting babies in April.

Scheana also pointed to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions for “non-essential workers” as an issue when it comes to resuming production on the Bravo hit.

“Now with all the counties in the state going back into purple, I don’t know if that’s going to affect what the tentative plan even was. That’s just in my head. Nothing has been confirmed.”

Scheana noted that SUR, the Lisa Vanderpump-owned restaurant that the show is centered around, has been open since mid-September after first shutting down in March due to California COVID-19 mandates. TomTom, the bar run by Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, remains closed.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Other Bravo reality shows, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, have already started shooting their new seasons amid the pandemic, so the lack of movement on Vanderpump Rules is a big red flag. Filming for the restaurant-based hit usually begins in the summertime.

Scheana’s comments about the series came just as her co-star Ariana Madix talked about how awkward filming could get at events that fired former co-stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are invited to. Ariana speculated that new cast members could be brought in, and she also said she thought the triple pregnancies of Scheana, Brittany, and Lala could be a big part of the new season.

Producers are clearly missing out on some major filming opportunities right now.

The stalled production is more bad news for Vanderpump Rules fans in an already difficult year. In June, four cast members were fired from the show over their past racially insensitive remarks. In addition to Stassi and Kristen, newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go from the series.