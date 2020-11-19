Donald Trump Jr. Is Reportedly Eyeing ‘National Audition’ For 2024 Presidential Run

On Thursday, Daily Caller correspondent Christian Datoc claimed on Twitter that a source close to Donald Trump Jr. revealed that the president’s son is planning to get involved in the two Georgia runoffs as a “sort of national audition” for a 2024 presidential run.

Trump Jr. recently fueled speculation of a run through a picture he posted to Instagram that showed him standing in front of a banner that read “Don Jr. 2024.” During a subsequent interview with Fox News’ Steve Doocy, Trump Jr. brushed off speculation of a possible presidential bid.

“It’s obviously a compliment when someone makes a 40-foot sign. That was like a vinyl sign, they went out of their way and really printed up a real sign. This wasn’t a crayon deal, so it was a great compliment. But, my only focus is really, you know, this next week, getting another four more years for my father, the policies that he’s initiated.”

Nevertheless, Fox News claimed that some Republican strategists believe that Trump Jr. is a possible contender for the party’s 2024 nomination.

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

Although some believe Trump Jr.’s sister is also eyeing a run, the president’s niece, Mary Trump, believes that the commander in chief’s eldest son is most likely to enter the political arena. Per The Independent, she claimed that Trump Jr. has a stronger connection to his father’s base and is “abrasive and so vicious” with little boundaries.

“But I don’t see Ivanka having the same kind of appeal to them [the GOP base] in brute force terms.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Republican strategist Rick Wilson predicted that Trump Jr. would clinch the Republican Party’s 2024 nomination. He argued that the head of state’s son reflects the characteristics of modern conservatism, which he equated to whining and grievance-mongering. Still, the GOP operative believes that the future primary will come down to Trump Jr. and all the other candidates.

If Trump Jr. heads to Georgia as reportedly planned, he will have some competition. According to Datoc, Marco Rubio, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pence are also planning events in the state to gear up for their respective presidential runs. The journalist covered his findings in a piece for The Daily Caller that he shared after his tweet. Notably, he cited White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who claims the president is planning to support the Michigan candidates win their races but has no plans to campaign for them in the region.

If both candidates — Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue — lose their races, Democrats would have control of the Senate via Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote.