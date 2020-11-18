NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Get Clint Capela From Hawks In Trade Involving Draft Picks, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

According to a recent list of proposed draft-day trades, the Golden State Warriors could get themselves a quality big man in a deal that would allow them to acquire Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks.

As suggested by Bleacher Report‘s Greg Swartz on Tuesday, the Warriors would be better off trading down in Wednesday night’s draft in order to get a tried-and-tested talent, as opposed to hanging on to the No. 2 selection and getting one of the top players in this year’s rookie class. He added that Capela would be the type of player they should move down for, considering how the team should be “well aware” of his strengths from the multiple postseason series they played against the Houston Rockets.

With that in mind, Swartz proposed a deal that would allow the Warriors to acquire Capela and this year’s No. 6 pick in exchange for backup center Kevon Looney and the second overall selection. Although the Swiss big man did not play for the Hawks after he was traded to Atlanta midway through the 2019-20 season, he put up strong numbers for the Rockets, averaging 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks and shooting 62.9 percent from the field.

“Capela would be a tremendous rim-running center for the Warriors, and his rebounding ability would make sure Golden State got plenty of second-chance points,” Swartz continued.

Bob Levey / Getty Images

As further noted, the Warriors might have several options available at sixth overall if the suggested transaction pushes forward, as it’s possible that Dayton forward Obi Toppin, Auburn wingman Isaac Okoro, and University of Southern California center/forward Onyeka Okongwu might still be on the board.

Regarding how the Hawks could benefit from the theoretical deal, Swartz wrote that the opportunity to get the second pick in Wednesday’s draft could be “too good to pass up” for the organization. The Bleacher Report writer noted that Atlanta could go with someone like Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball, with the former possibly forming a “devastating” backcourt with incoming third-year standout Trae Young. Alternately, the team could also select the 7-foot-1-inch James Wiseman, who, as noted, has the size and ability to potentially outplay Capela.

There have been a few other big men aside from Capela who have been mentioned as a possible draft-day target for the Warriors. As reported by The Inquisitr, it was recently recommended that Golden State send its No. 2 selection to the San Antonio Spurs for LaMarcus Aldridge and the No. 11 pick, thus giving the organization a proven veteran who could address their needs in the middle.