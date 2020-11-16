Jennifer Lopez, 51, Sizzles In Short Scarlet Gown: ‘Here I Come’

Jennifer Lopez sizzled in scarlet on the carpet for the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, November 15.

In the shot, Jennifer stood in a dressing room with several pairs of shoes sitting on the floor and a black gown with intricate designs hanging on a rack. Behind her was a set of wooden double doors with windows with open cream curtains hanging from black curtain rods. To one side sat a lap on a table with several boxes on it, and a lighted mirror reflected somebody kneeling across the room.

The singer took center stage, though. She wore a short scarlet gown with a full bubble skirt and a thick waistband, showcasing her nipped-in waist. A matching cape wrapped around her neck, covering her fit shoulders. Jennifer wore her long highlighted locks in a high ponytail with a piece of her hair wrapped around the hair tie, causing it to set higher. It tumbled down her back in gorgeous loose curls. The hairstyle revealed shiny dangling earrings. Her full lips complimented the color of her dress.

Jennifer bent her arms at a 45-degree angle, and she held a red clutch in her hands at her mid-section. The pose showed off a simple bracelet she had wrapped around her slender wrist. She looked to the side and stared straight into the camera’s lens.

In her Instastory, the “Jenny from the Block” songstress showed off her long, light-colored manicure, and she wore a large emerald cut diamond ring on her finger. She also posed on the red carpet, revealing nude and clear high-heel sandals, showcasing her trim, muscular legs.

Instagram users showed Jennifer a lot of love for her post. At least 451,000 of them hit the “like” button, and more than 3,500 also took the time to leave a positive comment.

“Stunning….. just stunning – lady in red baby! You deserve this,” enthused one devotee, who added three hearts.

“I’m so proud of you! I can’t wait to see you win the Icon Award,” a second fan noted, adding lips and flames to complete the comment.

Jennifer won the People’s Choice Icon Award for 2020. E! News shared a GIF of her acceptance speech as she wiped tears from her eyes along with a quote from it on its Twitter account.

“The true measure is in inspiring girls of all ages and all colors from all around the world…I want them to know their dreams are limited only by their imagination and determination and their willingness to never give up,” Jennifer said while accepting her statue.