Donald Trump Would Rather Let Americans Die Than Allow Joe Biden Transition, Writer Says

As Donald Trump continues to stonewall Joe Biden’s administration and delay the certification of the election results, some are convinced that the president’s refusal to acknowledge his opponent’s win is a reflection of his disturbing priorities.

“Trump would rather let us all die,” tweeted Ann Brenoff, a senior writer and editor for HuffPost.

The comment was a response to ​Scott Dworkin, the co-founder of The Democratic Coalition, who quoted Dr. Anthony Fauci’s push for public health officials to begin working with Biden and his allies. The new party is projected to take over the White House in January.

As reported by CNBC, Fauci made the comments on CNN during Sunday’s edition of State of the Union with Jake Tapper.

“Of course it would be better if we can start working with them,” he said.

The doctor also touched on why he believes the transition process is so important.

“It’s almost like passing a baton in a race. You don’t want to stop, and then give it to somebody, you want to just essentially keep going.”

Former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy echoed Fauci and claimed that giving Biden’s team access to data and plans relating to the pandemic could significantly bolster the succeeding team’s effort to tackle the crisis.

“Those dialogues are critical. There, you want to get them started as soon as possible.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Dr. Peter Hotez, the dean of tropical medicine at Baylor University’s School of Medicine, claimed that the United States is teetering on a humanitarian crisis as coronavirus overwhelms the country’s hospital system, Raw Story reported. With increasing infections, hospitalizations, and deaths from the virus, Hotez warned that America could be in an awful place in January when Biden’s administration takes over. Most concerningly, he claimed that the leading cause of death in the country could be COVID-19 by that time.

The Texas physician also lamented that the United States needs a smooth transition now more than ever.

“The fact that this is the time it won’t occur will only mean greater loss of life, so this is incredibly heartbreaking,” he said.

Given that Trump’s administration has pushed for a “herd immunity” strategy that would let the virus spread through the population, not everyone is convinced the president’s team is placing much importance on taking control of the pandemic. As The Inquisitr reported, journalist Cody Fenwick argued on Saturday that Trump’s purported “mass death” strategy has been proceeding as he expected as he continues to forgo efforts to protect America’s elderly population.