Joe Biden’s Cancer Charity Spent Millions On Staff Salaries & Nothing On Research, Report Says

A charity started by Joe Biden in 2017 — the Biden Cancer Initiative — spent the majority of its contributions on staff salaries, The New York Post reported.

According to the company’s most recent federal tax filings, the charity raked in $4,809,619 in the fiscal years of 2017 and 2018, and approximately $3,070,301 was funneled into payroll. Notably, a $429,850 salary was provided to the charity’s president, former Pfizer executive Gregory Simon, in the fiscal year of 2018. In addition, Danielle Carnival, former chief of staff for Barack Obama’s cancer project, gained $258,207 the same year.

Elsewhere, the charity spent approximately $59,356 on travel and $56,738 on conferences in the fiscal year 2018. In 2019, travel expenses were $97,149 and conference expenses were $742,953.

The company allegedly gave no money to research. According to Simon, the charity’s focus was not on studies, but zeroing in on ways to accelerate cancer treatment from people of all cultural and economic backgrounds.

The organization’s operations were “paused” following the Democrat’s presidential run but it remains officially active.

“We tried to power through but it became increasingly difficult to get the traction we needed to complete our mission,” Simon said of the charity in 2019 after Biden left.

The New York Post report corroborates reporting from The Washington Free Beacon from June. As noted by Breitbart, the latter publication found that almost two-thirds of the money raised by the Biden Cancer Initiative spent since its founding went toward staff compensations and salaries for executives.

“One of several nonprofits Joe Biden created following his tenure in the White House, the Biden Cancer Initiative paid top executives lavishly, with salaries comprising nearly 65 percent of its total expenditures. That is well above the 25 percent charity watchdogs recommend nonprofits spend on administrative overhead and fundraising costs combined.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Per Breitbart, Biden attended the Milken conference in Los Angeles in May 2017 and spoke about his family’s focus on funding cancer research. But before the event, Biden allegedly met with businessman Tony Bobulinski, a former associate of his son, and reportedly discussed a possible business opportunity with a Chinese energy company.

Biden’s son, Beau, died from brain cancer in 2015. According to Cancer Letters, the President-elect has an “unparalleled grasp of the science and politics of cancer” and will bring this understanding to the White House when he is inaugurated in January. The publication noted Biden’s work in the Obama administration, which focused on pushing laboratory groundwork to human trials to help accelerate advancements in research. Notably, the former vice president was the “principal visionary” of the Obama administration’s National Cancer Moonshot Initiative.