NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan To Hawks, LaMarcus Aldridge To Warriors In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Spurs

Since the 2020 offseason started, rumors continue to swirl around DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, and their future with the San Antonio Spurs. With the Spurs likely to undergo a rebuilding process, most people are expecting DeRozan and Aldridge to be traded to other teams this fall. In a recent article, Ethan Farina of Fansided’s Air Alamo suggested a three-way blockbuster deal that would send DeRozan to the Atlanta Hawks and Aldridge to the Golden State Warriors.

In the proposed scenario, the Hawks would get DeRozan and the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Warriors would receive Aldridge and the No. 6 selection, while the Spurs would acquire Andrew Wiggins, Cam Reddish, and the No. 2 pick. Though they would be losing two veteran stars in the process, Farina believes that the Spurs would be the “real winner” in the suggested three-team trade. They wouldn’t only be acquiring two young and promising talents in Wiggins and Reddish, but it would also enable them to move up in the upcoming draft.

“Cam Reddish was one of the highest-ranked high school players in the country before he went to Duke but one underwhelming season has done a number on his perceived value. But the talent is still there and if there’s a team that could help him reach his potential it’s the Spurs. Taking on Wiggins’s massive deal isn’t ideal but if it gets you the 2nd overall pick it’s ultimately worth it, right? He’s not the player we’d hoped he would be but he can still add value. He’s still very young and would fill a position of need in San Antonio.”

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Parting ways with the Spurs would also be beneficial for DeRozan and Aldridge as it would allow them to join teams that have real aspirations to contend for the NBA championship title next season. In Atlanta, DeRozan would be teaming up with one of the fastest rising superstars in the league in Trae Young.

Sharing the floor with an elite three-point shooter like Young would help DeRozan maximize his full potential on the court as it would make it easier for him to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he’s trapped by the opposing team’s defense. The tandem of DeRozan and Young may not be enough to make the Hawks title favorites, but it would increase their chances of ending their playoff drought next year.

Meanwhile, in Golden State, Aldridge would help them address their need for a starting-caliber center. Aldridge wouldn’t have a hard time familiarizing himself with Coach Steve Kerr’s system since he knows how to play unselfish basketball and is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Adding a floor-spacing big man like Aldridge to their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green would enable the Warriors to have a better matchup against the reigning NBA champions Los Angeles Lakers when they face each other in a best-of-seven series.