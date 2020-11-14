‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Why Zende Is A Forrester And Xander Is An Avant

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) recently got engaged on The Bold and the Beautiful. With the sudser’s whirlwind romances suddenly being put on steroids, social media was ablaze with many soap opera fans needing to be updated on who Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) is.

Zende & Xander Are Not The Same Person

Some of the confusion seems to be around Xander Avant. Although Zende and Xander are similar-sounding names, they are two different people from prominent families.

Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) is the nephew of Julius Avant (Obba Babatunde). He came to Los Angeles to get rid of his girlfriend, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). However, she followed him from London.

Xander left town after Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) fired him for not coming clean about Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) kidnapping.

Adain Bradley plays Xander Avant in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’ Leon Bennett / Getty Images

A New Face On The Bold and the Beautiful

As reported by The Inquisitr, the role of Zende was recast after Rome Flynn left in 2017. The new face that has appeared on the soap opera is not a new Xander, but the Forrester fashion designer who has returned from abroad.

Zende has been working at Forrester International, honing his designing talent. He lived in Paris with his wife Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards), Xander’s cousin, but it seems as if they have split, as seen in the image below.

Zende is back in Los Angeles…and single again. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/KebCJyGdaN — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 7, 2020

How Is Zende A Forrester?

Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Stephanie Douglas Forrester (Susan Flannery) had four children, including their eldest daughter, Kristen Forrester (Tracy Melchior).

Kristen proposed to Antonio Dominguez even though she knew he was HIV positive. The two had their honeymoon in Africa where they met a little boy. Kristen and Antonio adopted Zende and he has been a part of the family ever since.

Kristen Forrester, played by Tracy Melchior, is Zende’s mother. Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

A Designer Future On The Bold and the Beautiful

Zende has sparked the interest of both Buckingham sisters. He and Zoe instantly connected and she even played him a song that she wrote. However, she was seeing his friend and they didn’t want to hurt Carter.

On the night that she and Carter made love for the first time, Zende tried to send her a message to take things slowly with the attorney. However, the text failed and she never got it. Since then, he has backed off and left her alone. He even encouraged her to say “yes” to Carter.

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) has since appeared on the scene. She has taken an interest in the designer and he seems to be flattered by the attention.

Now that Carter and Zoe are engaged, will Zoe say goodbye to flirting with Zende? Or are they going to play with fire?