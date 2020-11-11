Kardashians Reportedly Feel ‘Betrayed’ By Larsa Pippen’s Explosive Claims

The family cut ties with the longtime friend.

The members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are reportedly feeling “betrayed” at the explosive claims that former longtime family friend, Larsa Pippen, recently made.

In a recent tell-all interview, the estranged wife of NBA star Scotty Pippen claimed that Kim Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, “brainwashed” the celebrity family against her. According to Hollywood Life, she also revealed that she was seeing Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and baby father, Tristan Thompson, just before the two started dating.

“The KarJenners are known for having each other’s backs when it comes to their tight-knit group of friends and family. They don’t speak out about their personal lives unless it’s something that’s discussed among those involved, and like any family, they don’t publicly air dirty laundry,” a source told Hollywood Life. “And for Larsa to talk about Kanye like that and to say he’s brainwashing everybody is really disheartening, especially given Larsa’s history with Kim.”

Larsa was once one of Kim’s closest friends, with the duo hanging out together all the time. However, it seems like the damage done to their friendship is now irreparable, as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars are known for valuing their privacy and trying not to discuss certain matters publicly, and Larsa’s latest podcast appearance was anything but restrained.

As reported by Vanity Fair, the 46-year-old appeared on the Hollywood Raw podcast on Monday, where she was asked about being unfollowed on social media by the Kar-Jenners. She explained that she had to block Kanye’s phone number after he relentlessly called her in the early hours to talk and ask for advice.

“Obviously, that really upset him. So, he turned that into, ‘Oh, she’s this and she’s that.’ [The Kardashians] all started to ride his wave,” she said.

Furthermore, Larsa claimed that Khloe and Tristan only met because of her, as she brought him out to L.A. when she was allegedly dating him. The insider told Hollywood Life that the reality TV family did not appreciate Larsa dishing details of their private lives.

Kim reportedly hoped that her ex-friend would keep the details of their falling out to herself, but Larsa apparently felt like she should share her side of the story with the public.

With or without the Kardashians, the blond beauty appears to be living her best life lately.