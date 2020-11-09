Instagram Sensation Elsa Majimbo Wins E! People’s Choice Award

The 19-year-old comedian won E! People's Choice Awards' African Social Star of 2020 thanks to votes from her fans.

Social media superstar Elsa Majimbo took to Instagram and Twitter today to thank her following after being voted African Social Star of 2020 by the public on this year’s E! People’s Choice Awards.

The 19-year-old Kenyan, who rose to fame this year during the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to her hilarious videos, expressed gratitude for the support of her fans and shared the merits of the award with them through a post that has accumulated more than 240,000 views so far.

“We won! We won! Thank you so much guys. I won the E! People’s Choice Awards. Thank you to everyone who voted for me,” she said on a video message.

The official account of E! Africa congratulated the comedian through a post on their Instagram feed, which received over 3,000 likes, as well as through a comment on the Majimbo’s celebratory video.

“Congratulations Elsa! Well deserved, you’ve kept us all entertained all year long, and we know you will continue too! Wish we were celebrating with you with a packet of potato chips.”

Fans also showered the laureate with compliments in over 4,000 comments on the post, where they showed their support and appreciation for Majimbo’s work and her personality.

“YESSSSS!!! YESSSSS!!! AMENNNNNN to this! Well deserved babes,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Congratulations, we love you,” another person commented.

“Yeah you won. You have made our days,” a fan added.

Elsa Majimbo, who has grown a following of over 1 million people on social media, started posting videos during the coronavirus lockdown, causing a sensation thanks to her witty humor, high relatability and her signature chip-eating on screen.

The fashion and makeup worlds have embraced Elsa as well. One of the most stellar events in her new career occurred back in September when Fenty posted a video, which can be seen here, of her posing with several models of their sunglasses’ collection, while she jokingly bragging about being ‘childhood friends’ with Rhianna herself.

Last May, Elsa, who according to the British newspaper The Guardian is also a Journalism student at Strathmore University in Nairobi, announced on Twitter her new partnership with MAC Cosmetics Africa, for whom she became a brand ambassador.

Besides gaining the love of the public, celebrities, and brands, the young comedian has drawn the interest of media platforms and newspapers around the world; such as British Vogue and Allure, who have featured her in their publications, interested in Majimbo’s skincare routine and beauty secrets.