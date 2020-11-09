Lindsey Graham Says Republicans Will ‘Never Elect Another President’ If Donald Trump Concedes Election

Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared on Fox News on Sunday and warned that the Republican Party would no longer have the opportunity the lead America if Donald Trump concedes the election, The Hill reported.

“If Republicans don’t challenge and change the U.S. election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again,” he said.

“President Trump should not concede. We’re down to less — 10,000 votes in Georgia. He’s going to win North Carolina. We have gone from 93,000 votes to less than 20,000 votes in Arizona, where more — more votes to be counted.”

Graham’s comment comes after every major news network and The Associated Press called the 2020 presidential race for Joe Biden on Saturday. Although many Republicans have followed in the senator’s footsteps and pushed for Trump to keep fighting, others — like Sen. Mitt Romney — appear ready to allow Biden to lead the country.

Michael Reynolds / Getty Images

Nevertheless, Graham continues to support Trump’s claims of voter fraud. In particular, he pointed to alleged votes that were tied to dead Americans. Per WCNC, Graham also pledged to donate $500,000 to Trump’s legal defense fund in his battle against his opponent’s victory and alleged voter fraud.

“They deserve to be heard,” he said of the lawsuits.

Graham also pushed back on individuals claiming that Trump’s refusal to concede is a threat to democracy.

“He’s not undercutting American democracy by suggesting that, you know, irregularities occurred.”

However, Graham noted that any claims of voter fraud must be backed by concrete evidence, which has yet to be presented.

“He’s got to eventually make the case specifically that something bad happened and let the American people determine how credible that is.”

Sen. Roy Blunt echoed Graham and pushed Trump and his legal team to begin presented the evidence they have to support their claims.

Despite his backing of the Trump’s battle, Graham also expressed support for U.S. democracy and said he would ultimately accept the results of the election and work with Biden’s administration. He noted that he wants to work with Democrats to tackle the important issues facing both the country as a whole and his home state of South Carolina.

The Trump campaign has filed various lawsuits in battleground states that his opponent secured. The team is allegedly attempting to stop the counting of mail-in ballots or invalidate such votes. The head of state has been attacking the integrity of the vote-by-mail process in the months leading up to the referendum. Notably, an unprecedented number of ballots were submitted via this process due to the coronavirus pandemic.