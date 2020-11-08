Kamala Harris Earns High Marks For White Suit At Victory Speech, A Symbolic Gesture For Women

Kamala Harris earned high marks for the white suit she wore while speaking at a victory celebration after the 2020 presidential race was officially called in favor of Democratic candidate Joe Biden, making her the first woman to be in line to serve as vice president.

Harris spoke on Saturday evening, hours after major networks called the race in favor of Biden. With cars honking at the socially distant event in Delaware, Harris spoke about bringing the nation together under the incoming administration and spoke highly of Biden for selecting a woman as his running mate.

Many took to Twitter to offer some praise for the white suit, with many saying Harris wore it with class and dignity.

As USA Today noted on Twitter, the white suit had symbolism behind the high marks. Many Democratic women have taken to wearing white as a symbol of the suffragist movement. After the 2018 midterm elections that saw Democrats retake control of the House of Representatives, many of the incoming freshmen women wore white at their swearing in ceremonies.

Not the key point I know but where can I not afford to buy Kamala Harris’ suit and blouse from?? I mean I drooled over Michelle’s wardrobe but none of it would ever have looked good on me. The new VP’s though… ???????????? — Charlotte Graham-McLay (@lightyouonfire) November 8, 2020

As Vox noted at the time, the effort was led by Florida Rep. Lois Frankel, the chair of the House Democratic Women’s Working Group.

“We wear white to unite against any attempts by the Trump administration to roll back the incredible progress women have made in the last century, and we will continue to support the advancement of all women,” Frankel said in a statement at the time. “We will not go back.”

The report noted that others women breaking political barriers have worn white. Geraldine Ferraro wore all white in 1984 when she became the first woman to accept a vice presidential nomination of a modern party, and Shirley Chisholm wore white in 1969 when she became the first African American woman elected to Congress.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Others took note of the apparent symbolism in the suit Harris wore to give her remarks, believing that she was conveying the same sentiment in a speech seen by millions. During the speech, she spoke about the historic nature of the moment and hoped that it would serve as an example to girls watching the event across the country.

“A century after the passage of the 19th Amendment, Kamala Harris takes the stage in a white suit, the vice president-elect, and says that while she may be the first woman to hold the office, she will not be the last,” tweeted New York Times editor Lauren Wolfe.

Some said they were overcome with emotion not only at the moment itself, but Harris acknowledging it with her attire.