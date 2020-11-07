Donald Trump Is Feeling ‘Embittered’ And ‘Grasping’ At Straws, Report Says

Amid media outlets calling Joe Biden winner of the election on Saturday, Donald Trump is allegedly not taking the loss well, CNN reported.

“Trump is dug in, sources say, feeling embittered that he has lost the race,” the publication claimed. “Advisers describe Trump as grasping any straw that he sees reported on Fox News.”

Nevertheless, Fox News was one of the outlets that called the election for the Democratic Party, and its owner, Rupert Murdoch, allegedly tried to tell the head of state he would lose days ago.

According to one adviser, Trump may never accept the reality of his loss.

“Another indication of how alone Trump is at the moment: Vice President Mike Pence’s advisers are not eager to get the vice president behind Trump as he drags this out,” CNN reported.

Given that the U.S. leader refuses to concede the election, CNN claimed that a source familiar with the matter said he has no plans to invite Biden to the White House in the coming days.

Per The Inquisitr, Trump released a statement shortly after the race was called for Biden by some outlets and suggested that he would not be accepting defeat anytime soon. The head of state pointed to his campaign’s planned court battles in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan and claimed that such challenges could alter the outcome of the race.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Despite these hopes, some believe they are doomed to fail. In a piece for The Atlantic, Kim Wehle, a professor of law at the University of Baltimore, said that Trump’s lawsuits are “politics disguised as legal strategy.” The analyst noted that elections are determined by states, and federal legislation does not allow for the Supreme Court to put a halt to ballot counting — as the commander in chief has attempted to do.

“Trump’s lawsuits appear to be more about politics — and controlling the public narrative — than the law,” she wrote.

Wehle continued to suggest the strategy could be an attempt to control Trump’s emotions as he faces possible criminal indictment by the state of New York.

“Either way, without concrete law and facts, the courts won’t save him.”

Nevertheless, The New York Post noted that neither candidate had been declared the winner in any of the 50 states, which have yet to finish counting votes.

“Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media,” the U.S. leader said in a statement.

Thus far, The New York Post said the commander in chief’s team has been “largely unsuccessful” with its legal actions in various regions.