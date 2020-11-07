Journalist Says Donald Trump Is Pulling A George Costanza, Plans To Stay In The White House After Being Fired

Donald Trump may be channeling Seinfeld for his approach to the post-election presidency, one journalist believes.

Vanity Fair writer Bess Levin reported on the swirling reports that Trump does not plan to concede the race, even if opponent Joe Biden finishes ahead once all of the votes are counted. The president has remained defiant in days since Americans took to the polls on November 3, declaring himself the winner of the race and lodging unfounded allegations of widespread fraud in his opponent’s favor.

Levin, noting that it appears he will go down fighting to the end, saw a bit of George Costanza in the approach. In one famous episode, the Seinfeld character quit his job in a rage after being told he can no longer use an executive bathroom at his office. After regretting the decision, he tried to return to the job as if nothing had happened, but his boss refused to let him remain in the job.

Levin wrote that Trump seems to be trying something similar after what appears to be a loss in the election.

“Yes, like George Costanza deciding to just go back to the office on Monday as if he didn’t quit the Friday before, Trump apparently thinks he can just go on being president even if the American people have fired him,” she wrote, noting that the president had reportedly refused to write a concession speech and had no intention of conceding in the future.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, some close allies could already be working on plans to help Trump come to terms with the loss, should the race finally be called for his opponent. The report noted that while Trump has ideas of holding a “victory” rally if the election remains officially undecided, some close to him in the White House have been considering enlisting his daughter, Ivanka, to help break the news softly.

But it would ultimately not matter if Trump follows after the Seinfeld character and attempts to stay in office indefinitely. The Inquisitr noted that a concession is not necessary in order to move forward with the transfer of power. Biden, if elected, would move into the White House after his inauguration, and Trump would be forced to leave.

Biden’s campaign has made it clear they know the protocol as well, hinting that Trump would be escorted out if he refuses to leave on his own.

“And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement, via The Independent.