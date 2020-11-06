U.S News Channels Cut Off Donald Trump Speech As President Stated Election Conspiracy Theories

Several U.S news channels interrupted a speech from Donald Trump on Thursday, November 5. According to the Independent, the President made baseless claims about the election and declared the voting system as fraudulent.

In his address on November 5, Trump declared a premature victory and accused the Democrats of leading a fraudulent effort to gain additional ballots that arrived late. Moments into his speech, the president stated, “If you count the legal votes, I easily win If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

The president also claimed that poll watchers were unable to review ballot counts in Pennsylvania, but this has been allowed during the counting process.

Many networks including, CNN, MSNBC, NBC and ABC interrupted the address and others hosting streams of the event also cut off Trump. MSNBC host Brian Williams questioned the “reality” of Trump’s speech and emphasized the danger the president could cause with ongoing, misleading claims.

“Here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States but correcting the president of the United States. It was not rooted in reality, and at this point, where our country is, it’s dangerous,” Williams explained.

USA Today were broadcasting a live stream of Trump’s talk and the network’s editor in chief, Nicole Carroll, outlined the broadcaster’s will to promote accuracy in a statement after the event was pulled.

“President Trump, without evidence, claimed the presidential election was corrupt and fraudulent. Our job is to spread truth – not unfounded conspiracy theories,” Carrol said.

Broadcasters have previously stopped the president’s coronavirus briefings prematurely in the past in order to prevent any misleading claims from being promoted. Trump criticized his own advisors in a COVID-19 briefing in March, which led to several networks pulling his briefing from their channel.

Doug Mills-Pool / Getty Images

Opposition candidate Joe Bide, Republican Maryland governor Larry Larry Hogan and CNN reporter Daniel Dale, known for his rigorous fact-checking, have all criticized Trump for the message of his latest address.

According to the Associated Press, Biden requires six more electoral college votes to reach the 270 required to become president. Trump has 214 and needs 56 to remain in the White House.

Although the outcome for 2020 has not concluded, the Inquisitr recently reported on Donald Trump’s potential to run for president again in 2024 if he loses to Biden. His former advisor, Bryan Lanza, outlined the 74-year-old’s potential to run as a Republican candidate in four years time.