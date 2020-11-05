Ivanka Trump Reportedly Eyeing A Return To Reality TV With Show Similar To ‘Shark Tank’

Ivanka Trump is reportedly getting a lot of offers to return to television, and she might even be considering to create a show that is similar to the Real Housewives.

As OK Magazine reported, the Trump family became famous thanks to reality television, so it isn’t surprising that some members of the Trump fam might go back to the format if Donald Trump loses the election. Ivanka appeared alongside her father and her siblings on the competition series that made them famous.

“For the kids to return to reality TV shouldn’t be a surprise and neither should be the fact that Ivanka is the family member that is getting the most offers, including interest from Dancing With the Stars,” an insider said.

But she apparently isn’t worried about whether or not DWTS will have her, but if she wants to be on the show now that more doors are open to her. Right now, that’s not something she is reportedly interested in. That’s because she apparently feels she can reach higher than the competition series, and possibly even nab a spot in primetime.

“Ivanka is getting more offers than she has ever received in her life. She could have her own primetime cable show if she wanted it. Winner of the mirrorball trophy might be nice for her brothers Eric or Donald Jr., but Ivanka isn’t interested in it,” a source said.

She allegedly knows that the decision is pivotal for her as her life has the potential to change if her father loses the election.

“She knows that what she does right now will determine her future for years to come,” the insider said.

Ivanka isn’t against making a return to reality television, especially given her family’s past success with the format, but she doesn’t want to do something like The Real Housewives or Dancing With the Stars.

Instead, she is apparently interested in something similar to Shark Tank or The Celebrity Apprentice.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

But while Ivanka is getting some good support from her father’s supporters, some of his detractors have been less friendly towards the s0-called first daughter.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, The Lincoln Project paid to have two large billboards put up in New York City. The advertisements were critical of both Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, and the couple threatened to sue the political group to have them taken down.

The Lincoln Project responded that they wouldn’t remove the billboards.