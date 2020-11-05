‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Flashes Skin In Bathtub Ahead Of Drama-Filled Episode

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is flashing some skin in her newest Instagram post. The 39-year-old is apparently preparing for the criticism that comes with a new episode by taking a soak in a large bathtub. Clare shared the new picture to social media, an image in which she kept her shoulders and head out of the tub and rested her arms on its side. She supported her head with one hand and looked to her left.

Clare was sporting two thin gold bangle bracelets and kept her blond locks out of the water and dry. Behind her was a large window that took up a majority of the frame. A few candles and towels were behind her, resting on the ledge around the tub, making for a serene and simple backdrop.

In her caption for the post, Clare said it was the kind of morning that called for a bath and added the white dove emoji. Within an hour, the hot new image brought in thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from fans and trolls alike.

“Hope you’re doing well, Clare. Rooting for you,” one supporter wrote.

“You are stunning,” another user added.

It looks like Clare might be taking a soak to calm her nerves before the storm that brews this evening on ABC. Tonight will bring another drama-filled episode to viewers of The Bachelorette, where Clare is expected to make a big revelation to host Chris Harrison. The comment made by Chris that was teased in the season’s trailer will finally be uttered.

“You’ve just blown up ‘The Bachelorette,'” he tells Clare.

Clare is rumored to leave the show early after finding love with Dale Moss and not wanting to continue on with the process. Some viewers of the show made comments about Dale under her new bathtub post, assuming she is already well into a whirlwind romance in the real world.

“Looking at Dale?” one user asked of her side gaze.

“So people dislike you for going off script and actually finding love… but complain in every other season that the show is scripted and no one is really there for love can’t win with the bachelor nation crowd,” another wrote in support of the reality star.

Unfortunately, Clare has received her fair share of criticism for reportedly leaving The Bachelorette early and not following through to the end, but she still has those who applaud her for listening to her heart and not leading the remaining men on.