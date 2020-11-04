WWE Rumors: Multiple Top Superstars Prefer Cutting Scripted Promos, Report Claims

Although a lot of fans have criticized WWE in recent years for allegedly forcing its performers to stick to the script instead of improvising while cutting promos, a new report suggests that there are certain wrestlers who prefer the scripted approach.

According to Ringside News, The Miz is among the superstars who feel this way, despite how it often seems as if he’s delivering his lines off-the-cuff. Citing internal sources, the outlet wrote that the former WWE Champion “loves being scripted,” though it doesn’t appear that way because of his skill in delivering the lines the company’s writers prepare for him.

An unnamed creative team official also told the publication that former Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks — who are currently in the middle of a heated feud in the aftermath of their breakup — are two wrestlers who “don’t really improvise” as they benefit more from writers giving them “a lot of input” in their segments.

In addition to the aforementioned superstars, The Street Profits are reportedly less spontaneous than they appear to be on-screen. Over the weekend, Ringside News wrote about this, pointing out that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins work closely with WWE writer Chris Dunn, who has been with the company for over four years and supposedly “understands” their characters. This, as noted, appears to be what makes their promos sound “effortless” when they deliver them.

Furthermore, the outlet explained that former Monday Night Raw executive director Paul Heyman was instrumental at one point in convincing higher-ups to give The Street Profits more leeway to improvise back when they were still on the red brand.

While these superstars seem comfortable with the lines they’re asked to say on WWE programming, others have called out company officials — particularly chairman Vince McMahon — for creating scripts that purportedly make wrestlers look bad. Current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley said in July that during his time in WWE, he felt pressured by McMahon giving him two-page scripts that made him appear “stupid” because of how he had to memorize each and every line on live television.

On the opposite side of things, there are certain members of the WWE roster who are supposedly being given the opportunity to be spontaneous when delivering promos. As quoted by 411 Mania, SmackDown star Jey Uso recently revealed on The Gorilla Position podcast that the promotion trusts him and Roman Reigns to mostly go unscripted during their on-air segments together, considering their familiarity with each other as real-life cousins.