‘Fox News’ Calls Arizona For Joe Biden, Potentially A Major Victory For Democrats

Fox News projected that former Vice President Joe Biden would win the state of Arizona, marking a major win for Democrats in the 2020 presidential race.

“The Fox News Decision Desk can now project that former Vice President Joe Biden will win the state of Arizona, dramatically narrowing the president’s pathway to reelection. It is the first state of the night where Trump loses a state he won in 2016,” tweeted Chad Pergram, a Fox News congressional reporter.

The New York Post noted that Trump had opened a lead in the state early in the evening, with an eight-point margin as 75 percent of the expected votes counted.

If the final results confirm Biden’s victory, it will be the first time a Democrat has taken the state since Bill Clinton won there in 1996. It would also mean that Biden only needs to take two of the three tossup states in the midwest, as The Inquisitr previously reported, something that polls say is likely to take place.

“If Trump wins Florida, North Carolina and Ohio, but [if] Biden wins Arizona, Biden is an 85% favorite in our election scenario generator. There’s a 6% chance of an Electoral College tie, though,” tweeted FiveThirtyEight.

Trump nabbed the state’s 11 electoral votes over Hillary Clinton in 2016 in an upset that shocked many.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Votes continue to be counted across the country, with some states confirming that they won’t be finalizing their counts until Wednesday. Trump has opened a lead in Florida and Ohio, two important battleground states. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin are still up for grabs.

Democratic candidate and astronaut Mark Kelly was also projected to take a Senate seat over Republican Martha McSally, as The New York Times reported. McSally was appointed to fill the late Sen. John McCain’s seat after she lost her 2018 bid for the seat.

He held a 10 point lead with 75 percent of the expected vote tallied. If the results hold, it will be the first time that Arizona is represented by two Democratic senators since 1953.

Pundit Greg Sargent noted that if Democrats flip the state, it should be considered a big deal.

“This is Ground Zero for Trump’s immigration crackdown, the place where he delivered his biggest speeches on the issue. It’s Arpaio-land. This furthers the trend in which Trumpism is becoming a liability in the southwest,” he tweeted.

The state also voted to approve the use of recreational marijuana, as High Times noted in a tweet.

So far, no other major outlets have called Arizona.