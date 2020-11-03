Donald Trump Says ‘Losing Is Never Easy’ For Him As He Claims He Hasn’t Written Concession Speech

Donald Trump reflected on Tuesday that “losing is never easy” for him as he told reporters that he hadn’t prepared a concession speech in the case that he loses to his opponent Joe Biden. Nor, he said, had he prepared an acceptance speech.

Trump spoke at the Republican National Committee’s headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday to thank his campaign staff when he was asked if he had prepared an acceptance or concession statement, as The Washington Examiner reported.

“I’m not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet,” Trump said. “Hopefully we’ll be only doing one of those two. Winning is easy. Losing is never easy. Not for me, it’s not.”

Traditionally, presidents offer a concession speech on the night of the election if it is clear that there is a decisive winner. If not, a candidate will withhold their speech until a winner is decided. There is no law that spells out that a concession must happen, but it has been the tradition for the past century, starting with William Jennings Bryan conceding to William McKinley in 1896 via telegram, as NPR reported.

Trump then went on to say that he had been seeing a lot of enthusiasm at his campaign rallies and was feeling the support from his supporters, challenging the media to fact-check his claim that his events were historic.

“When you see rallies, the likes of which, in the history of this country, probably in the history of the world, nobody’s ever seen before, there’s a tremendous love going on in this country. And there’s really a tremendous unity. There’s a tremendous unity.”

He also revived his claim that voters were entitled to know who won the election by the end of the night on November 3 and reiterated that he believed he would have a large turnout in Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Trump is expected to spend the rest of the day at the White House awaiting the election results.

He also addressed reports that he sounded somewhat tired during an early morning interview with Fox & Friends on Tuesday, saying that he had done numerous rallies in the past few days, with the last Tulsa rally finishing at 2 am.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump told the Fox hosts that he wouldn’t declare an early victory, as some media outlets had suggested, but would wait until a winner was declared. During the interview, some commented that he seemed more resigned or run-down than he has in recent days.

Trump concluded his speech by telling his staffers that it had been an honor to work with them.