Twitter Removes Manipulated Video Of Joe Biden Mixing Up States

The video racked over one million views before it was finally removed.

Twitter removed a doctored video showing presidential candidate Joe Biden allegedly mixing up state names while addressing a crowd at a rally – but not before it was viewed over a million times.

According to The Guardian, a manipulated video that showed the Democratic hopeful addressing supporters by saying “Hello Minnesota”, while signs with the words “Tampa, Florida” and “Text FL to 30330” stood behind him on stage, was viewed over 1.1 million times on social media before it was finally removed.

The footage was originally taken from Biden’s campaign event in St Paul, Minnesota, on Friday, October 30, but the signs were digitally added to the clip in order to make it look like he mixed up state names. The video was posted on a personal user account and deleted shortly after Twitter tagged it as “manipulated media” on Sunday.

It emerged that the footage, which was widely shared on social media, was fake after a fact-check by the Associated Press debunked the story. The news organization pointed out that the video was edited to add the words “Tampa, Florida” while removing the actual words “TEXT MN to 30330.” Similarly the podium was also edited to add “FL” instead of “MN”.

However, in the original version of video from the event on C-SPAN, it is possible to confirm that the Democratic nominee did indeed address the correct state as he greeted the crowd in Minnesota, according to AP. Furthermore, the fact-check also touched upon other contextual clues that helped identify the video as manipulated.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

In it, Biden was seen wearing a thick jacket, which was appropriate for the cold Midwest weather. On the other hand, during an appearance in Tampa, Florida, just the day before, he was spotted wearing a lighter suit jacket.

The 16-second clip also showed Biden saying “Jessica, thank you for being here, for sharing your story” just before it ended. This was a reference to Jessica Intermill, a local Minnesotan who delivered a speech about health care at the event just before the former Vice President took the stage.

While the source of the video is unknown, it is not uncommon for Donald Trump’s campaign and supporters to target Biden’s age and supposed lack of mental agility. As reported by The Inquisitr, the U.S. President recently said at a rally in Florida that he wouldn’t mind fighting his opponent, claiming that “of all the people in the world that I can fight, that’s probably the one I’d like to most fight.”

"Of all the people in the world I could fight that's probably the one I'd like to most fight. Those legs have gotten very thin" — Trump mocks Biden's appearance and fantasizes about fighting him pic.twitter.com/3qBjhd7MvK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 2, 2020

“Those legs have gotten very thin. Not a lot of base. You wouldn’t have to close the fist,” Trump added.