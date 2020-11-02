Conor McGregor Set For UFC Lightweight Return in 2021 Following Twitter Admission

Conor McGregor is set for a UFC lightweight division return in early 2021. The 32-year-old confirmed his intentions when taking part in a Q&A session with fans on Twitter.

According to reports from the Independent, the Irish MMA fighter wants to compete from January next year and will come out of retirement for the third time in his career.

McGregor won his last fight in January 2020, knocking out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. But he has not entered the octagon competitively since he retired in June.

McGregor is expected to fight against Dustin Poirier if he returns in January 2021. The pair last fought in 2014 when the Irishman knocked out the American in the first round in a UFC featherweight bout.

Steve Marcus / Getty Images

If McGregor and the 31-year-old take part in a rematch, the winner could claim the now available lightweight championship.

The previous holder Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquished the title when he retired in October after beating Justin Gaethje through submission. The Russian beat both McGregor in 2018 during his unbeaten 29-0 career.

When asked by a fan on social media on Sunday, November 2 if he would ever return to the UFC, McGregor seemed confident of returning to the octagon and entering the 155lb division would be his first step.

“I will commit to the 155lb division for 2021 however. Some great matchups to be had here, as well as unfinished business. I will show the world once again who I am, and what I’m about. Trust that! 170 is in my thoughts also, however. You know me for doubling up…” McGregor explained.

McGregor made a similar admission last year when he set out his plans for a 2020 “season” before his win over Cerrone but the Irishman’s plans were not fulfilled.

In his Q&A with fans, the 32-year old added that he was ready mentally to return to the octagon after a number of high-profile incidences away from MMA.

“Sometimes we must go to a place in our lives in order for us to get to a better place! I am in a tremendous space right now and I am excited for competition. I will aim to not only improve on the time I beat [Poirier] in previously, but the shot I slept him with also! Poirier is a hell of a fighter, but I’m McGregor.” he said.

In September, The Inquisitr reported on one of McGregor’s recent misdemeanours after he was arrested in France for indecent exposure and sexual assault.