Donald Trump Supporters Shut Down New Jersey Parkway Drawing Intense Criticism

A group of Donald Trump supporters in their vehicles shut down the northbound express lanes on the New Jersey’s Garden State Parkway on Sunday, causing a traffic jam that reportedly went for miles.

Video, which can be viewed here, posted by Breaking 911 on social media showed cars backed up as Trump supporters got out of their vehicles to wave flags and demonstrate support for their candidate.

Many were wearing red Make America Great Again hats and some stood on their cars to wave Trump and thin blue line flags, which are black and white American flags with.a single blue line in the middle meant to characterize the “thin blue line” between order and chaos. Some characterize the flags as being anti-Black Lives Matter.

Pundits and celebrities on social media were quick to call out the move. Jon Cryer, who starred in Pretty in Pink and Two and a Half Men, questioned the logic in blocking traffic.

Shutting down a highway makes sense as civil disobedience, but what are they protesting? That their guy is president? https://t.co/2NTNOatMh4 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 1, 2020

“Brownshirts. What f*cking idiot thinks this makes any of us want to support them?” tweeted Fred Wellman, who is part of Project Lincoln.

“I’m just going to sit here and wait for the outrage that I’m accustomed to hearing when protesters shut down highways. The people who voice it are so honest, and of such good faith, that I’m confident it will be coming. Then all we have to do is to wait on here,” tweeted podcaster Popehat.

“The perfect end to this campaign is Trump supporters abusing their fellow Americans by blocking all traffic for no apparent reason. Mindless harm. A great metaphor for Trump,” added Neera Tanden.

Do these car caravans strike anyone else as profoundly odd? pic.twitter.com/YII32PMQ5p — Molly Jong-Fast???? (@MollyJongFast) November 1, 2020

Others defended the move, saying that the situation was peaceful and no one was being threatened or assaulted. Many felt that it was hypocritical given conservatives’ criticism of Black Lives Matter protesters.

One critic recalled Chris Christie’s so-called “Bridgegate” scandal, which involved allegations of creating an intentional traffic jam in New Jersey.

Because if there’s one thing New Jersey loves, it’s unnecessary traffic jams! Remember how well it went for Chris Christie? https://t.co/UV6BzXX3np — Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) November 1, 2020

Some individuals criticized the police for failing to respond to the situation with the same level of seriousness that some political demonstrations have been met with.

Why aren’t they getting pepper sprayed, tear gassed, and violently beaten? Oh, I see the flag. Never mind. ???? https://t.co/MLyt0rBhZV — Ethan Bearman, Esq. (@EthanBearman) November 1, 2020

The event came just hours after a group of Trump supporters appeared to surround and slow a Joe Biden campaign bus in Texas and attempt to force it off the road. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a convoy of trucks was captured on film honking their horns and lining up around the bus.

The incident is currently under investigation by the FBI.