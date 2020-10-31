Melania Trump Slams American Media For Becoming ‘Political Propaganda Tool’

During a Saturday campaign event in West Bend, Wisconsin, first lady Melania Trump took aim at the media outlets and journalists that she believes have covered her husband’s presidency unfairly, Breitbart reported.

“After my husband became president, it was so disheartening to see the once-proud integrity of American journalism become a political propaganda tool of swamp politicians,” she said to a crowd of supporters. “For the last four years, the media has relentlessly attacked my husband, choosing gossip and anonymous sources over substance and the sole success of our nation.”

According to the first lady, members of the media have crafted a picture of the president that does not reflect reality.

“The media have created a distorted picture of my husband and treated all of his supporters with equal disdain.”

It’s not the first time that Melania Trump has followed in the U.S. leader’s footsteps and taken aim at media networks and journalists. As reported by CTV News, she previously attacked the coverage of her falling out with Stephanie Winston Wolkoff and the former adviser’s allegations outlined in her book, Melania and Me.

“We all know that more often than not, information that could be helpful to children is lost in the noise made by self-serving adults,” she wrote in a blog post.

Melanie Trump also slammed media outlets for their eagerness in covering the “salacious claims” made by Wolkoff, who she also criticized.

Katherine Jellison, a history professor at Ohio University, noted that Melania Trump’s comments were unusual for a first lady. She noted that typically, they ignore such unflattering reporting about themselves or offer a short “non-contentious statement” — a stark contrast to the recent remarks.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Donald Trump, who is notorious for his attacks on the media, has also taken aim at outlets for their coverage of his wife. Per The Washington Post, he called the coverage “unfair” and slammed the stories as “vicious.” The criticism came during a stretch of time — more than three weeks — where Melania Trump was not present at any official events. The president highlighted claims that his wife was dead or left the head of state as she recovered from surgery.

As The Inquisitr reported, a debunked conspiracy theory that Melania Trump has a body double recently resurfaced when she shared an intimate moment with the U.S. leader during a rally in Rochester, Minnesota. The theory is years old and was first fueled when footage of the couple showed Melania Trump looking different due to a purported visual effect.